Sioux City Community School District to offer summer free meal program

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program, beginning June 7 and running through July 30, with some sites serving meals until Aug. 13. Sites will be closed July 5.
Meals will be available Monday through Friday without charge for children ages 1-18. Each child will receive a breakfast sack and a lunch sack to be eaten off-site. All meals that are served hot must be eaten within one hour or refrigerated and stored safely immediately.
Serving sites and schedule:
- Bryant Elementary School at 3040 Jones St., serving 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last day July 30)
- Irving Dual Language Elementary School at 901 Floyd Blvd., serving 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13)
- East Middle School at 5401 Lorraine Ave., serving 10:15 to 11 a.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- East High School at 3200 S. Cypress St., serving noon to 12:45 p.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- Nodland Elementary School at 3300 Cypress St. (East High parking lot), serving noon to 12:45 p.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School at 1717 Casselman St., serving 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last day July 30)
- Riverside Elementary School at 2220 Nash St., serving 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last day July 30)
- Liberty Elementary School at 1623 Rebecca St., serving 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last day July 30)
- Leeds Elementary School at 3919 Jefferson St., serving 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13)
- North Middle School at 2101 Outer Drive North, serving 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- North High School at 4200 Cheyenne Blvd., serving 12:15 to 1 p.m. (last day July 30)
- Unity Elementary School at 1901 Unity Ave., serving 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13)
- Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School at 4101 Stone Ave., serving 11:05 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- Morningside STEM Elementary School at 3601 Bushnell Ave., serving 12:10 to 1 p.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- Perry Creek Elementary School at 3601 Country Club Blvd., serving 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last day July 30)
- West Middle School at 3301 W. 19th St., serving noon to 12:45 p.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- West High School at 2001 Casselman St. (West Middle parking lot), serving noon to 12:45 p.m. (last day July 30)
- Regency of Sioux City Mobile Homes at 4101 E. Gordon Drive, serving 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- Regency (Gibson) Apartments at 2201 Gibson St., serving 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- Old McKinley School at 200 Paxton St., serving 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- New Hunt Elementary School site at 615 20th St., serving 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- Evergreen Village at 5309 Hwy 75 N., serving 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- Lake Forest Mobile Home Community at 3700 28th St., serving 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- Hillside Park Apartments at 2800 W. Fourth St., serving 10:15 to 11 a.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- Lyons Park at West First and John streets, serving 11:05 to 11:55 a.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- Stella Sanford at 1724 Geneva St., serving 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- Stella Sanford East at 6100 Morningside Ave., serving 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- Boys & Girls Home at 2101 Court St., serving 12:35 to 1:15 p.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- Cecelia Park at Morningside Avenue and Indiana Street, serving 12:35 to 1:15 p.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- Morningside Country Estates at 1331 S. Maple St., serving 12:35 to 1:15 p.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)
- WITCC - Verizon Camp at 4647 Stone Ave., serving 12:30 to 1 p.m. (June 7 thru Aug. 13, Mobile Food Bus)