Sioux City Community School District to offer summer free meal program

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program, beginning June 7 and running through July 30, with some sites serving meals until Aug. 13. Sites will be closed July 5.

Meals will be available Monday through Friday without charge for children ages 1-18. Each child will receive a breakfast sack and a lunch sack to be eaten off-site. All meals that are served hot must be eaten within one hour or refrigerated and stored safely immediately.