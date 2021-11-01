 Skip to main content
Sioux City Community Speak-Out event to focus on police

Museum exterior (copy)

The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., is shown in downtown Sioux City.

 JIM LEE, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will host a Community Speak-Out event Nov. 10 that will focus on police. 

The event, which will serve as a listening session for city departments to obtain community feedback, begins at 5 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum. 

Community Speak-Out sessions allow community members an opportunity to publicly share their experiences and provide suggestions on how the city and residents can drive positive change.

For more information, contact Sioux City Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan at sghebrekidan@sioux-city.org or 712-203-7738.

