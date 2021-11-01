Sioux City Community Speak-Out event to focus on police

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will host a Community Speak-Out event Nov. 10 that will focus on police.
The event, which will serve as a listening session for city departments to obtain community feedback, begins at 5 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum.
Community Speak-Out sessions allow community members an opportunity to publicly share their experiences and provide suggestions on how the city and residents can drive positive change.
For more information, contact Sioux City Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan at sghebrekidan@sioux-city.org or 712-203-7738.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
