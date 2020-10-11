Sioux City Community Theatre to air Halloween classic as it raises funds during COVID crisis

The foundation paid for the 2018 construction of the Tom Peterson Black Box Theatre, a second performance venue inside of SCCT, that was designed for smaller-scale productions.

The foundation's final grant of approximately $22,000 will go towards operating costs.

"COVID-19 has been devastating to organizations like SCCT (and) we felt the timing was right to bring our role to a close, (making) a final gift that would support their operations while the stage is dark," foundation president Dave Washburn said. "Tom's sisters (Adelman and Carolyn Peterson Carpenter) have been very passionate about preserving Tom's legacy and sharing his love of SCCT. We feel confident that our organizations over the years will keep that legacy alive well into the future."

SCCT also means a lot to Washburn, who has had three generations of his family involved in theatrical productions.

"My dad was involved with the theater and that inspired me," Washburn, a nearly 30-year SCCT veteran, said. "Then, I was able to inspire my daughter, who has also been involved in shows."

Washburn remembers his first SCCT show was in a production of the musical "Grease." Myers, who got involved with SCCT nearly 40 years ago, said his first show was the musical of "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying."