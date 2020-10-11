Sioux City Community Theatre to air Halloween classic as it raises funds during COVID crisis

SIOUX CITY -- A devastating alien invasion is feared as Martians armed with deadly heat-rays descend upon a desolate farm in Grover's Mill, New Jersey.
"Is there anyone on the air?" coughed a lone ham radio operator into a microphone. "Isn't there ... anyone?"
Pretty scary stuff, huh? Well, don't be alarmed. Veteran director Rick Myers is simply rehearsing a group of amateur actors through a restaging of Orson Welles' legendary adaptation of H.G. Wells "The War of the World," that was originally presented live on CBS Radio on Oct. 30, 1938.
Unlike the actors from Welles' classic play, Myers' players are rehearsing, via a Zoom app.
Ultimately, Myers and his troupe of Sioux City Community Theatre-trained thespians will be performing the radio play -- on tape -- for KSCJ-A.M. at 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
"Orson Welles' version caused an uproar because radio listeners assumed it was real and Martians had actually landed on Earth," Myers explained. "Hopefully, our production won't cause the same sort of panic."
Having said that, this retelling of an 82-year-old radio adaptation was also a reaction to something even more devastating.
According to Myers, this broadcast of "War of the Worlds" will be something of a fundraiser for the nonprofit Sioux City Community Theatre (SCCT.)
The theater had to end its 72nd season, prematurely, due to concerns over the novel coronavirus. Since March 16, all performances, public events and classes were canceled at the 1401 Riverside Blvd. theater until further notice.
"Performing 'War of the Worlds' on radio is just a fun thing to do for Halloween," Myers, who also serves as SCCT's board president, explained. "We also wanted to remind people that we're still around and we need to keep going while COVID-19 has closed us down."
As ways to fund raise, the theater has hosted food trucks and "Shop till You Drop" festivals on its grounds while encouraging fans to donate through online campaigns.
In addition, the Tom Peterson Memorial Foundation board of directors have agreed to make one final contribution to SCCT before it disbands.
A nonprofit organization founded following the car accident death, on Jan. 2, 1994, of the longtime KCAU-TV weather anchor and SCCT general manager, the Tom Peterson Memorial Foundation has granted more than $200,000 to the community theater through annual fundraisers featuring everybody from the a cappella group Tonic Sol-Fa as well as improv actors from The Second City over the years.
"Tom loved the theater so much, he wanted it to prosper with or without him," Robbie Peterson Adelman, Peterson's sister and the foundation's founding president, said. "I feel fortunate that I was able to join with so many Sioux City folks who had the same vision."
The foundation paid for the 2018 construction of the Tom Peterson Black Box Theatre, a second performance venue inside of SCCT, that was designed for smaller-scale productions.
The foundation's final grant of approximately $22,000 will go towards operating costs.
"COVID-19 has been devastating to organizations like SCCT (and) we felt the timing was right to bring our role to a close, (making) a final gift that would support their operations while the stage is dark," foundation president Dave Washburn said. "Tom's sisters (Adelman and Carolyn Peterson Carpenter) have been very passionate about preserving Tom's legacy and sharing his love of SCCT. We feel confident that our organizations over the years will keep that legacy alive well into the future."
SCCT also means a lot to Washburn, who has had three generations of his family involved in theatrical productions.
"My dad was involved with the theater and that inspired me," Washburn, a nearly 30-year SCCT veteran, said. "Then, I was able to inspire my daughter, who has also been involved in shows."
Washburn remembers his first SCCT show was in a production of the musical "Grease." Myers, who got involved with SCCT nearly 40 years ago, said his first show was the musical of "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying."
During the radio play production of "War of the Worlds," director Myers doesn't have to worry about staging. Instead, he instructs actors on ways to act with their voices as well as giving cues to sound effect providers.
"In some ways, directing a radio play is easier than a stage play," he said. "You still have to use your imagination to get into the drama."
As weird as it sounds, a fictional alien invasion from outer space may be entertaining for folks dealing with the uncertainties of a worldwide pandemic.
For Myers, "War of the Worlds" is simply a way to let Sioux City Community Theatre a chance to act again while giving the community a Halloween spine tingler.
"I think everybody needs some entertainment nowadays," he said.
