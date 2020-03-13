Sioux City congregations make changes to worship services due to coronavirus concerns

Arabic and Islamic school for children and adults at the Islamic Center are also cancelled, along with all other planned group meetings and events.

Jeff Moes, the lead pastor at Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City, addressed his congregation via a video posted to Facebook Friday. Moes said the congregation will meet for services this weekend "with some precautionary measures."

Moes said parishioners who are older of those with health concerns can stay home and watch the services instead online.

"As of now, our plan is to gather this weekend, but that could change," Moes said in the video.

The Rev. Lorna H. Halaas, Bishop of the Western Iowa Synod of the ELCA, said she'd been fielding COVID-19-related calls all day Friday. Each of the 124 ELCA churches in the Western Iowa Synod, she said, will make their own decisions regarding services this weekend and in future weekends.

"I stand behind them with whatever decision they make. They know their congregation well," Halaas said. "So I stand with them. Some may choose to cancel worship, some have already decided that they will have worship this Sunday, and that was as of earlier today, that could change tomorrow. Some are considering live-streaming, if they have that capability. Others do not have that capability."