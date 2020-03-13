Sioux City congregations make changes to worship services due to coronavirus concerns

SIOUX CITY -- Congregations in the Sioux City metro have been making changes in response to the COVID-19 virus.
In a memo Friday, Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City issued an unprecedented mandate that relieved parishioners over the age of 65, and those with underlying medical conditions regardless of age, of the obligation to attend Mass.
Those who sincerely feel at risk or are otherwise ill also do not have to attend Mass.
The distribution of communion wine in the chalice will be suspended immediately, and the Diocese "strongly recommends" that the host not be placed directly on parishioners' tongues, but rather placed in the hand.
Several diocesan events have also been called off, including the March 28 Women’s Conference in Storm Lake; the April 2 Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City; the April 4 Men’s Conference in Le Mars; and all deanery holy hours and meetings of priests and deacons in the diocese.
Other mandates in the Bishop's memo include:
Pastors at all diocesan parishes should remove the holy water from the fonts, and hand sanitizer must be provided at the church entrances.
Greeters have been asked to refrain from shaking hands or touching parishioners, and should not hand out bulletins or other materials. Hymnals, papers, missalettes and other loose items are also ordered removed from pews.
The lay faithful, if possible, should try to sit some distance apart. Collection should be taken in such a manner as to eliminate the handling of the basket from person to person. The procession of the offertory gifts is suspended and they are to be kept covered on the credence table. Parishioners should not hold hands during the Lord's Prayer. The Sign of Peace and subsequent shaking of hands is eliminated. Extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion should be in the practice of using hand sanitizer.
Meanwhile, other churches in Sioux City are planning changes of their own.
In an email to the faithful at Grace United Methodist Church in Morningside, The Rev. Jim Shirbroun advised that communion will not be shared at the church on Sunday. Offering plates will not be passed around at the church; offerings will be collected another way that involves less person-to-person touching of the plate.
Other regular Sunday programming at Grace United Methodist, including Sunday school classes, will not be held Sunday. Shirbroun also asks parishioners to practice "social distancing" to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Ahmad Mohammad, the imam at the Islamic Center of Siouxland in South Sioux City, announced in an email that weekly Friday congregational prayers, called Salat-ul-Jumah, will be cancelled going forward at the Center due to COVID-19 concerns. Friday is a key day of prayer in Islam, and members are advised to pray in their homes or at work.
Arabic and Islamic school for children and adults at the Islamic Center are also cancelled, along with all other planned group meetings and events.
Jeff Moes, the lead pastor at Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City, addressed his congregation via a video posted to Facebook Friday. Moes said the congregation will meet for services this weekend "with some precautionary measures."
Moes said parishioners who are older of those with health concerns can stay home and watch the services instead online.
"As of now, our plan is to gather this weekend, but that could change," Moes said in the video.
The Rev. Lorna H. Halaas, Bishop of the Western Iowa Synod of the ELCA, said she'd been fielding COVID-19-related calls all day Friday. Each of the 124 ELCA churches in the Western Iowa Synod, she said, will make their own decisions regarding services this weekend and in future weekends.
"I stand behind them with whatever decision they make. They know their congregation well," Halaas said. "So I stand with them. Some may choose to cancel worship, some have already decided that they will have worship this Sunday, and that was as of earlier today, that could change tomorrow. Some are considering live-streaming, if they have that capability. Others do not have that capability."
At Central Baptist Church in Sioux City, student ministries pastor Mike Henry said the church is planning to be "more mindful" of places where parishioners will touch.
Greeters will be opening doors for parishioners, to avoid excessive contact with door handles, and rather than passing the offering plate around, people will stand in the back with them.
Maintenance people at the church have worked to clean it thoroughly. These efforts, in part, are intended to help parishioners feel safe from the virus.
"We just want to be sensitive, for people, help them feel comfortable" Henry said.