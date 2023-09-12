SIOUX CITY — The second phase of the Pierce Street water main replacement project is due to be completed by the first week of October, according to City Engineer Gordon Phair.

That date can’t come soon enough for businesses in that portion of downtown Sioux City.

Emily Vollmar, the owner of Rooted Boutique, 505 6th St., in the Davidson Building, has seen her business decline by about 18 percent compared to 2022 sales figures.

“That’s a very hard number for a small business to swallow and continue forward,” Vollmar said.

“Sixth Street and Pierce Street which are the streets right out front of our business have been torn up since the end of May and we haven’t had any street parking and the crosswalks have been closed.”

As soon as the construction hit, Vollmar started seeing a fairly drastic decline in people coming into the business as well as the general foot traffic in the area.

“I really was optimistic at first that it wouldn’t have a large negative impact on our business. Some of our business mentors downtown were really throwing up red flags for us and were very concerned,” she said. “But I think the young business owner in me didn’t understand what kind of impact losing that street parking and accessibility would have on us. We had been doing real well going into the summer with our sidewalk traffic and people coming in the store. “

The project involved replacement of the existing water main and street paving above the water main. New fire hydrants and water services were also installed as part of the project, according to a city press release. The project was constructed in two main phases. Traffic was maintained on Pierce Street and 6th Street with lane closures. Phase One centered on the replacement of the water main and services on Pierce Street between 5th Street and 6th Street. Phase Two replaced the water main on Pierce Street between 6th and 7th streets.

Vollmar said the city has placed some signage to allow for two parking spaces between the Warrior and Rooted Boutique.

“We are trying to accommodate them as best we can because they get the brunt of both phases. I mean it is just unfortunate. It really is. We didn’t plan it this way. We planned on replacing this water main years before and prior to them even being there but that happens,” Phair said.

Crews right now are pouring some concrete patches so the city can get part of 6th Street open for pedestrian access.

“It has been challenging to work with the businesses,” Phair said. Crews can’t work at night because guests are sleeping in the hotel.

“We work during the day and then we’re affecting the businesses,” he said.

“Depending on your location, some businesses are affected greatly, others not so much. We try to plan these projects out so that the least amount of people are negatively affected and for the least amount of time.”

Vollmar said it is already a challenge to convince people to come downtown and support small businesses.

“It isn’t on most people’s normal travel paths in their lives. It is easier for people to stop out at Lakeport Commons or the mall area because they can make a couple different stops. You really have to make a conscious decision to go downtown and support the businesses down here but when it’s hard to find parking, it’s confusing to get to the business. It’s pretty easy for people to say that’s’ too frustrating. I’ll just stop at the mall,” Vollmar said.

She is grateful for the support the business has received since she voiced concerns about the situation.

“As soon as we did start reaching out to downtown partners and our customers saying we are struggling here, people have noticed and cared and there are some people making a conscious effort to come in and support us a little extra,” Vollmar said. “We are so thankful for those partners and that we have in our downtown community that want to see us survive this and continue to do business in Sioux City for the long run.”

Phair said the project involves two blocks of over 100-year-old water main.

“What would have really been nice is if we could have done the whole thing all at once. But we would have had to shut down traffic on three different streets, four if you count Pierce. We would have had to shut down traffic on 7th,, 6th and on 5th and on Pierce and with one way streets it’s not that easy to do,” Phair said.

“We are hoping that we shouldn’t have to get into this street section for another 50 plus years provided there are no water main breaks or other catastrophes that we don’t know about. We’re really hoping that that will take care of it.”

Vollmar said there are three parking options for people wanting to come downtown to shop including parking in the MLK ramp, parking in the Warrior parking lot and walking around the block or snagging one of the two open parking spots in front of the business.

“They are doing really well getting this done. They are working pretty hard at it. Fortunately, we’ve had no rain to speak of but the heat slowed them down probably more than the rain has to this point. When it was over 100 degrees for the heat index they just can’t be out there working for too long. They would knock off around noon because it’s just not safe,” Phair said.

“Be patient and it will be over soon and watch out for the workers.”