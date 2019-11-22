Sioux City Convention Center debuts new addition, renovations

SIOUX CITY -- A new addition and renovations to Gallery C were unveiled Friday at the Sioux City Convention Center.

The more than $3 million in renovations include more flexible space for events, enhanced ballroom amenities and convenient restrooms.

"We have enjoyed our partnership with the City of Sioux City while operating the Convention Center," said Bruce Kinseth, Kinseth Hospitality Executive Vice President. "The work to the facility is a great benefit to the entire city. We look forward to continuing our partnership and creating memorable experiences for all of our guests."

Kinseth Hospitality Inc., a North Liberty, Iowa-based company, manages both the Convention Center and the 150-room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel that is being built next door by a private developer in the former Convention Center parking lot. The hotel, which is nearing completion, will feature a bistro and bar, as well as a business and exercise center to accommodate community functions, social events, business and conventions.