Sioux City Convention Center debuts new addition, renovations

SIOUX CITY -- A new addition and renovations to Gallery C were unveiled Friday at the Sioux City Convention Center.
The more than $3 million in renovations include more flexible space for events, enhanced ballroom amenities and convenient restrooms.
"We have enjoyed our partnership with the City of Sioux City while operating the Convention Center," said Bruce Kinseth, Kinseth Hospitality Executive Vice President. "The work to the facility is a great benefit to the entire city. We look forward to continuing our partnership and creating memorable experiences for all of our guests."
Kinseth Hospitality Inc., a North Liberty, Iowa-based company, manages both the Convention Center and the 150-room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel that is being built next door by a private developer in the former Convention Center parking lot. The hotel, which is nearing completion, will feature a bistro and bar, as well as a business and exercise center to accommodate community functions, social events, business and conventions.
In the fall of 2018, work began on converting 7,500 square feet of current Convention Center space into a ballroom for events and constructing a new 7,260-square-foot "pre-function" space that attaches to the five-story Courtyard by Marriott Hotel. The Sioux City Council awarded the Convention Center contract to L&L Builders after rebidding the project, which initially came in nearly $1 million over budget.
Since it was built in 1988, the Convention Center has hosted thousands of events. According to the City of Sioux City, the new space will help market the facility and draw additional events, resulting in additional hotel/motel and sales taxes.
The Convention Center builds upon other recent downtown projects, including the reconstruction of Interstate 29, stockyards revitalization, enhancements to the riverfront and the ongoing development of new housing, historic districts and amenities.