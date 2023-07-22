SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Convention Center received a new piece of public art Tuesday for its front lawn in the form of an "I Love Sioux City" sculpture.

The project, paid for by the city in capital improvement program money, had actually been on the drawing board for more than a year, according to Project Management Specialist Jessica Johnson.

"We met with members of the community to see what the most appropriate would be," she said. "Then, we went about seeing how much it would cost."

Sioux City council member Alex Watters said initial estimates exceeded what the city wanted to spend on the project.

"Then, I saw some public art this year's University of Okoboji Winter Games that I really liked," he said. "I made some inquiries and who created the art and got their cost estimate, which turned out to be quite reasonable."

Sioux City Sculpture Jessica Johnson sits with the new Sioux City sculpture beside the Sioux City Convention Center on Fourth Street in Sioux City, Friday, July 21, 2023.

In the end, Your-Type 3D Event Letters, a Winona, Minnesota-based company was commissioned for the piece.

"Luckily, it was ready in time for the RAGBRAI riders," Watters said as more than 30,000 cyclists were expected in Sioux City for the start of the 50th Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. "I'm sure the sculpture will be a popular site for photo ops."

Johnson said the sculpture is currently bolted into the cement at the Convention Center. It will eventually be moved onto a foundation on a grass patch on the front lawn.

"The sculpture will show how much pride we have in the city," Watters said.