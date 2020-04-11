Sioux City could get 4 to 6 inches snow Easter Sunday; northern counties may see 8 to 12 inches

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City area is in for several inches of snow this Easter, while areas further to the north could potentially see as much as a foot of the white stuff.

Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said rain showers are expected Saturday evening, lasting through the overnight hours and gradually transitioning to snow sometime around the morning hours Sunday, between 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday.

"Snow will continue for Sioux City through the day on Sunday," she said. Wind gusts of up to 50 miles an hour could cause the snow, heavy and wet though it may be, to blow around.

"That's pretty gusty winds, and even though the snow that will be falling will be pretty dense, we'll still see some blowing snow around, because anything that will be falling will be blowing," Garrett added. Snow should be out of the area by the late evening Sunday.

Total snow accumulation for the Sioux City area could be as much as 4 to 6 inches.

Counties between Sioux City and Sioux Falls, along with parts of Southeast South Dakota and possibly Northeast Nebraska, could see a "significant difference" in snowfall amounts -- heavier snowfall being likelier there.