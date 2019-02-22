SIOUX CITY -- A fresh batch of snow, probably mixed with freezing rain and wind, is in store for Sioux City Saturday.
Snow began falling in Sioux City Friday evening. Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, said snow and/or freezing rain is expected to fall on and off during the night, with a new batch of snow falling by late Saturday morning.
The snow will likely continue throughout the day and into the night.
Total snowfall Friday night was expected to be half an inch, and freezing rain could make travel challenging Saturday.
"Slick roads are definitely a possibility with this," Trellinger said.
Total new snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches during the day Saturday is possible. The wind will pick up, with gusts up to 30 to 35 miles per hour, and blowing snow is a distinct possibility and could continue Sunday.
A winter weather advisory for the region goes into effect at noon Saturday and lasts through midnight.
Temperatures will remain mild Saturday, with a high temperature pegged at 33 degrees. Sunday will be cooler, with a high temperature forecast at 19 degrees.
By Sunday, the NWS is forecasting patchy blowing snow, with gusts of potentially more than 40 miles per hour.