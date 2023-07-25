SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council approved Monday an application to the Iowa Finance Authority for a $50,000 grant which will provide street outreach to the homeless.

Every February and March, the city is required to hold "listening sessions" with local nonprofit organizations before Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership funds are released. During such meetings, homelessness is often a major identified concern.

The city will apply for Iowa Finance Authority Emergency Solutions Grant program funding, which can be used for "street outreach."

The money will be then provide for more intensive casework and follow-up to be completed, ensuring those who are homeless are connected to the services they need.

This application will be for both the 2024 and 2025 calendar years. However, if awarded, the grant agreement will be for 2024 only. If compliance requirements are met, the 2025 grant agreement will be offered in mid-2024.

This grant will be especially timely since nonprofits are seeing an increase for their services.

"Homelessness is a real problem," Mayor Bob Scott said. "We must do everything we can to help our homeless population.

In other news, Council Member Alex Watters applauded City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore, Communications and Public Engagement Specialist Anne Westra as well as members of the Sioux City Police Department for their roles on the opening day of RAGBRAI.

"Sioux City being the kickoff city for this year's RAGBRAI was huge," Watters said. "Matt, Anne and all of the volunteer members of the RAGBRAI committee should be congratulated on a job well done."

Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore agreed.

"I very seldom have people coming up to me, complimenting the friendliness of our police force," he said. "We have a lot of people to be proud of."