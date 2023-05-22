SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council on Monday voted 3 - 2 to approve the first reading of an ordinance which would expand the mileage requirement from 10 miles outside of city limits to 30 miles for potential employees seeking employment with the city.

Along with City Council member Alex Watters, Mayor Bob Scott voted nay on the amended ordinance.

"I'm a data guy and I just don't see raising the mileage requirement will have any impact in us attracting more police, fire or EMT applicants to the city," Scott said.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore and City Council members Matthew O'Kane and Julie Schoenherr voted yes for the amended ordinance.

The ordinance will require a second and third reading in order to pass.

In other news, the Council approved Hebert Construction's $395,000 bid to demolish the former YMCA at 722 Nebraska St.

The old YMCA was built in 1956 and had sat empty since 2009, when the property was sold. It was replaced by the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, which is located on South Sioux City's riverfront.

"Hebert's bid was the lowest and they had done an extra excellent job in tearing down the old Bishop Heelan High School building," Scott said.

The Council also approved a $1.75 million contract to replace an aging well.

SuBSurfo, LLC, a South Sioux City general contractor, was the sole bidder for the well project when it went out for bid a few weeks ago. Their estimate, $1,756,205.35, was 53 percent higher than the engineer's estimate of $1,144,807, according to the City Council's agenda.

The project will replace Well No. 2, which was built in 1971.

The estimate completion date for the project is June 30, 2024. It will be paid for with Federal American Rescue Plan funds.