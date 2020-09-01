Sioux City Council approves funding for Convention and Visitor's Bureau

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding Monday that authorizes quarterly $25,000 contributions to the Sioux City Regional Convention and Visitor's Bureau (CVB) for one year.
The CVB will focus on recruiting new events and promoting Sioux City as a destination for tourists, conventions and sporting events.
Local leaders refocused their tourism efforts after Sioux City eliminated the city department that oversaw not only tourism, but also the Tyson Events Center and the Convention Center. The change occurred after the city hired Spectra, a Philadelphia-based venue management firm, to run the Tyson three years ago. The Convention & Visitor's Bureau Board will manage the new CVB, while the Events Facilities Advisory Board will continue to oversee the city-owned venues.
Under the proposal, which was first pitched to the council last July, member hotels in Sioux City, South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes would levy a 1 percent fee to finance the regional CVB. The fee would be in addition to the 7 percent hotel/motel tax collected on all rooms in Sioux City. Half that 7 percent tax is currently earmarked for tourism purposes, while the other half goes to the city's general fund. The CVB would recommend visitors stay at properties that voluntarily collect the 1 percent fee.
The Warrior Hotel, Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, and Courtyard Sioux City Downtown/Convention Center have signed agreements, according to Councilman Alex Watters. Sioux City businessman Dave Bernstein said other hotels are "on the verge of signing." Both South Sioux City and North Sioux City have declined participation at this time.
As part of the proposal, the city will provide a total contribution of $100,000 to the CVB in quarterly payments of $25,000 beginning Sept. 1 and ending Aug. 31, 2021. The CVB agrees to present an annual budget, continue to recruit more hoteliers and businesses as stakeholders, develop a public relations plan to promote Sioux City and participating members and recruit new events to Sioux City, hire a full-time staff member dedicated to CVB efforts, and provide relevant and timely updated reports to the city.
- American Airlines has filed, under the Essential Air Service (EAS) program, with the U.S. Department of Transportation to terminate unsubsidized service in Sioux City.
In a statement issued Monday, the City of Sioux City and Sioux Gateway Airport said the filing was due to the significant impact of COVID-19 within the aviation industry and widely anticipated by the airport board and the city.
American's filing would request termination of service in the Sioux City and Joplin, Missouri, markets 90 days from the date of filing, subject to DOT EAS rules. If a selection is not made within 90 days, the DOT would require American Airlines to continue to serve the two markets and would begin accruing subsidy, as the DOT solicits bids from all carriers interested in serving both markets.
American will continue to provide air service to Sioux Gateway Airport during this process and until the DOT completes the EAS selection, providing for no gaps in service to Sioux Gateway Airport.
