Sioux City Council approves funding for Convention and Visitor's Bureau

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding Monday that authorizes quarterly $25,000 contributions to the Sioux City Regional Convention and Visitor's Bureau (CVB) for one year.

The CVB will focus on recruiting new events and promoting Sioux City as a destination for tourists, conventions and sporting events.

Local leaders refocused their tourism efforts after Sioux City eliminated the city department that oversaw not only tourism, but also the Tyson Events Center and the Convention Center. The change occurred after the city hired Spectra, a Philadelphia-based venue management firm, to run the Tyson three years ago. The Convention & Visitor's Bureau Board will manage the new CVB, while the Events Facilities Advisory Board will continue to oversee the city-owned venues.

Under the proposal, which was first pitched to the council last July, member hotels in Sioux City, South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes would levy a 1 percent fee to finance the regional CVB. The fee would be in addition to the 7 percent hotel/motel tax collected on all rooms in Sioux City. Half that 7 percent tax is currently earmarked for tourism purposes, while the other half goes to the city's general fund. The CVB would recommend visitors stay at properties that voluntarily collect the 1 percent fee.