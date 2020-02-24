Sioux City Council approves ordinance designating auditorium as local landmark

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved an ordinance Monday that designates the future home of Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, 625 Douglas St., as a local landmark. The move now makes the original former Sioux City Municipal Auditorium eligible for state historic preservation tax credits.

In October 2017, the council approved a $350,000 economic development loan to Lamb Arts to purchase the former auditorium building, which most recently housed KCAU Channel 9's studios. Lamb, which has leased the former Webster School at 417 Market St. from the city for more than 30 years, is trying to raise $11.5 million to restore the auditorium and relocate its operations there.

"It is very rich in historic significance to Sioux City, Iowa," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said of the building, which was constructed in 1909 and utilized as an auditorium for performances and events until 1946. "It will enhance the marketing of Sioux City as a tourist destination by taking advantage of unique opportunities; and it will definitely enhance the appearance of downtown."

In the past, Moore noted the auditorium, which was built before both City Hall and the Woodbury County Courthouse, hosted circuses and presidential visits, as well as vaudeville and Broadway shows. He referred to it as the "heart and soul" of the city.

