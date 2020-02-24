You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City Council approves ordinance designating auditorium as local landmark
Sioux City Council approves ordinance designating auditorium as local landmark

LAMB Theatre (copy)

The former Sioux City Municipal Auditorium, the future home of Lamb Arts, is shown in this 2018 file photo. The Sioux City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday to make the building a local landmark.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved an ordinance Monday that designates the future home of Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, 625 Douglas St., as a local landmark. The move now makes the original former Sioux City Municipal Auditorium eligible for state historic preservation tax credits.

In October 2017, the council approved a $350,000 economic development loan to Lamb Arts to purchase the former auditorium building, which most recently housed KCAU Channel 9's studios. Lamb, which has leased the former Webster School at 417 Market St. from the city for more than 30 years, is trying to raise $11.5 million to restore the auditorium and relocate its operations there.

Lamb Arts atrium

Shown is an artist's rendering of the two-story atrium planned for the future Lamb Arts Regional Theatre at 625 Douglas St.

"It is very rich in historic significance to Sioux City, Iowa," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said of the building, which was constructed in 1909 and utilized as an auditorium for performances and events until 1946. "It will enhance the marketing of Sioux City as a tourist destination by taking advantage of unique opportunities; and it will definitely enhance the appearance of downtown."

In the past, Moore noted the auditorium, which was built before both City Hall and the Woodbury County Courthouse, hosted circuses and presidential visits, as well as vaudeville and Broadway shows. He referred to it as the "heart and soul" of the city.

Dan A. Moore

Moore

"You're bringing that back to be the heart and soul of our city," Moore told Lamb founders Russell and Diana Wooley before the 5-0 vote. "It will breathe life into downtown Sioux City."

Plans call for three theaters: a more-than-200-seat thrust theater, a 50-seat cabaret-style bar and a second-floor 120-seat theater. Other rooms will include a costume shop, classrooms, a scene shop and a catering kitchen.

Progress LAMB Theatre

Lamb Arts Regional Theatre co-founder Russell Wooley shows off the sound stage that was once used for KCAU-TV newscasts in this 2018 file photo. Wooley, along with his wife Diana Wooley, plan to renovate the now-vacant 625 Douglas St. building.

Russell Wooley said the project's architects have been working on historic state tax credits for months. He said the local landmark designation is needed and that it could lead to $3.3 million in tax credits.

"We need a lot more than that, so we're not stopping," he said. "The building is incredible. And, yes, it's going to be incredible again."

