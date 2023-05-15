SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a resolution Monday allowing a Sioux Falls developer to continue with plans to convert a former downtown Sioux City hotel into a multifamily residential property.

Jeremy Roemen, of Floyd River Flats, LLC, purchased the former Ramada Inn, 130 Nebraska St., in early 2022. He was planning to invest around $5 million to covert the property into 47 residential units and 7,200-square-feet of commercial space.

The City Council approved a development agreement and a minimum assessment agreement with Floyd River Flats.

As part of the agreement, Floyd River Flats committed to investing $5 million to a mixed-use multifamily residential property, with the first floor used as leasable commercial space.

The developer also agreed to enter into a minimum assessment agreement of $956,000 on the commercial portion of the property, and $3,850,000 on the residential portion, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and continuing for a period of 10 years.

Construction on the exterior will also adhere to the rendering and elevation plans included in the development agreement.

For its part, the city will provide 75 percent property tax rebates on the new incremental taxes created by the value added to the property for a period of 10 years.

According to documents, the total assistance for the project is estimated at $398,000.

Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said affordable housing is needed, especially in the downtown area.

"The residential population in downtown has been growing," he said. "I think this will be a very good project to bring down the cost of living downtown."