Sioux City Council members call for more review of fireworks ordinance

SIOUX CITY -- Mayor Bob Scott said during Monday's Sioux City Council meeting that he's on the verge of supporting a fireworks ban within city limits, as some other Iowa cities have implemented.

"Most cities our size have voted already to get rid of them. I'm about at that point. If we can't get any cooperation, if we can't have empathy for veterans that have served this country, then, you know what? There's only one path with me -- that's just to vote to do away with it," said Scott, who has also taken issue with the fireworks debris residents have failed to pick up.

Under the city's current ordinance, fireworks may only be legally discharged from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. However, some individuals have been discharging fireworks two to three weeks before and after the July Fourth and New Year's Eve holidays.

Scott made the comment during the citizen concerns portion of the meeting. Mark Solheim, a Sioux City resident, is working with Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore on public service announcements ahead of New Year's Eve. The announcements will ask residents to refrain from discharging fireworks outside of the dates and times allowed by the ordinance.