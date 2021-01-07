Sioux City Council mulls PSAs in bid to curb panhandling by homeless

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Council members talked Thursday about changing the focus on reducing homelessness in the city.
During a retreat at the Betty Encounter Center, the council broached the idea of sponsoring public service announcements that would encourage the public to donate to social service agencies that serve the homeless population, rather than handout cash to people panhandling on the streets.
"People really don't know where to go. There's never been like a clearinghouse of where to go to give to the homeless," city Neighborhood Services Manager Jill Wanderscheid said.
Wanderscheid asked council members to visit siouxcityassist.org to view a video about street outreach and rapid rehousing and a list of agencies to direct donations to. "We anticipate using this website address on signage to deter panhandling," she said.
Wanderscheid held up a flyer printed with the words, "IT'S OKAY TO SAY NO TO PANHANDLERS."
In 2020, Wanderscheid said her staff had unique interactions with 200 different clients and helped 89 people who were chronically homeless achieve housing. She said those individuals are housed in 57 apartments through the city's receipt of CARES Act funding. She said the funding is also being used to house individuals who are homeless in hotels. She said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development really wants them to get out of congregate shelters, where the novel coronavirus could spread rapidly.
Last season, on March 25, the Warming Shelter, an emergency shelter at 916 Nebraska St., shuttered its doors a month earlier than scheduled over concerns that the virus could spread quickly in its tight quarters. On Nov. 1, it opened again to ensure no one freezes to death during the coldest winter months. Tessa Shanks, the shelter's director, previously told The Journal that her staff are determined to keep the shelter's doors open this season amid the pandemic.
Wanderscheid said the city has also partnered with the Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center, where as of Thursday morning, 41 people were housed in 25 rooms.
"Their staff has been phenomenal. They provide three meals a day," she said. "That's been a good partnership for us."
City Manager Bob Padmore said the city receives a lot of criticism about not doing anything to help the homeless, which he said is not the case. He said the city is "attacking the issue from a perspective of trying to create a permanent solution, rather than just a temporary solution."
Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr offered similar comments.
"I think a lot of our public sees the line up at the Warming Shelter and they equate that to the city and our services doing nothing," she said.
Police Chief Rex Mueller said his department has been working with downtown residents and business owners to identify and alleviate "attractive nuisances," such as a darkened area or plugin outlet, that tend to draw "bad activity." He also noted that officers have referred a lot of homeless individuals to Wanderscheid's office.
"The shelters have learned some lessons over the past few years," he said. "Initially, a least the Warming Shelter, totally resisted coordinated entry and didn't want to push people away. They are seeing that as a pathway. They have opened themselves up to that. They want to go to more of a model that the city is doing here and utilize those services."
Masks
Padmore said a uniformed police officer will now be stationed in the lobby outside the council chambers during Monday meetings to remind attendees to put on their masks. He said masks will also be provided to the public, but "nobody's going to be arrested."
Since July, visitors and staff have been required to wear face coverings while inside City Hall and other city buildings to impede the spread of COVID-19.
Rick Bertrand, a Sioux City businessman and former Iowa Republican state senator, declined to put a mask on Monday while addressing the council about proposed ordinance changes that would hold private landowners liable for fireworks violations occurring on their property.
When Bertrand stepped to the podium unmasked, Councilman Alex Watters told him, "There's an ordinance in this building, so we need you to wear one." A mask was handed to Bertrand, but he declined to put it on and held the mask in his hand as he spoke. He left immediately after making his comments.