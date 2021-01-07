Sioux City Council mulls PSAs in bid to curb panhandling by homeless

Last season, on March 25, the Warming Shelter, an emergency shelter at 916 Nebraska St., shuttered its doors a month earlier than scheduled over concerns that the virus could spread quickly in its tight quarters. On Nov. 1, it opened again to ensure no one freezes to death during the coldest winter months. Tessa Shanks, the shelter's director, previously told The Journal that her staff are determined to keep the shelter's doors open this season amid the pandemic.

Wanderscheid said the city has also partnered with the Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center, where as of Thursday morning, 41 people were housed in 25 rooms.

"Their staff has been phenomenal. They provide three meals a day," she said. "That's been a good partnership for us."

City Manager Bob Padmore said the city receives a lot of criticism about not doing anything to help the homeless, which he said is not the case. He said the city is "attacking the issue from a perspective of trying to create a permanent solution, rather than just a temporary solution."

Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr offered similar comments.

"I think a lot of our public sees the line up at the Warming Shelter and they equate that to the city and our services doing nothing," she said.