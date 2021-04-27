Sioux City Council mulls which projects to fund with COVID relief dollars

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We chose these projects because we think we can get them done in time. But also, because, if you look, many of these things would have a pretty detrimental impact on our sewer and other utility funds. So, by doing these and using these funds now, we avoid costly increases later," City Manager Bob Padmore explained.

Scott said the utility garage and Heritage Parking Ramp should be on that list. He also said he would like the city to hire a fiber consultant.

"We've got an unsafe building. It's been an unsafe building for at least 20 years. To me, that should've been the No. 1 project coming out of this," he said of the utility garage.

Finance Director Teresa Fitch told Scott that the utility garage didn't make the list because city staff was concerned that it wouldn't be considered as utility infrastructure.

"This is going to be just like the old revenue sharing. They want to see projects that put people to work. I don't know how you can say that the building you work out of and maintain all of your utilities is not part of the infrastructure of what you do," Scott said. "How are they across the street going to put money in the jail? They're reading it entirely different than you guys are, because they're putting $10 million in the jail, and I wouldn't consider that to be infrastructure."