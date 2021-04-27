Sioux City Council mulls which projects to fund with COVID relief dollars

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council discussed how to divide up $43.1 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars during a meeting Tuesday, opting to set aside $3.5 million of the funding for nonprofits, tourism and hospitality, and another $2 million for broadband.
The bulk of the remaining dollars will be allocated to a list of priority projects, which has yet to be finalized.
Fifty percent of the American Rescue Plan Act funds will be delivered to the city no later than May 11, and, the reminding funds no earlier than one year later. The money, which must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024, cannot be used to offset property taxes.
"You're only going to get a shot at this once," Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott told his fellow council members.
Although city staff is still waiting for additional guidance on how the funds can be spent, they identified the following projects as needs:
- Additional digesters for the wastewater treatment plant, which would reduce the need for future sewer rate increases and assist with the growth of the city -- $9.6 million
- UV treatment at the wastewater treatment plant -- $3.5 million
- The 38th St. booster station, which would also reduce the need for future rate increases -- $3.3 million
- Southbridge water improvements -- $409,500
- Pulaski Park drainage improvements -- $3.3 million
- Southbridge drainage ditch -- $4.5 million
- Douglas to Jackson drainage basin improvements -- $5.8 million
- South Royce Street to Meyer, which includes utility and paving -- $457,600
- Sixth Street sanitary sewer lining, which includes utility and paving -- $195,610
- Other projects to be identified, such as Kings Highway
"We chose these projects because we think we can get them done in time. But also, because, if you look, many of these things would have a pretty detrimental impact on our sewer and other utility funds. So, by doing these and using these funds now, we avoid costly increases later," City Manager Bob Padmore explained.
Scott said the utility garage and Heritage Parking Ramp should be on that list. He also said he would like the city to hire a fiber consultant.
"We've got an unsafe building. It's been an unsafe building for at least 20 years. To me, that should've been the No. 1 project coming out of this," he said of the utility garage.
Finance Director Teresa Fitch told Scott that the utility garage didn't make the list because city staff was concerned that it wouldn't be considered as utility infrastructure.
"This is going to be just like the old revenue sharing. They want to see projects that put people to work. I don't know how you can say that the building you work out of and maintain all of your utilities is not part of the infrastructure of what you do," Scott said. "How are they across the street going to put money in the jail? They're reading it entirely different than you guys are, because they're putting $10 million in the jail, and I wouldn't consider that to be infrastructure."
Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said she would like to see a small parking ramp at the newly-opened Siouxland Expo Center. The city is spending up to $800,000 to add as many as 300 more parking stalls on the building's south side.