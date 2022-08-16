Sioux City Council takes no action on parking rates

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council didn't take any action Monday on a staff proposal to increase rates for municipal parking ramps, meters and fines.

The item was listed as a discussion item on the council's agenda. Although the council asked for more information, they did not ask city staff to prepare an ordinance.

The current rate for metered parking is $.60 per 30 minutes and $.75 per hour. If the council votes in favor of the adjustments, those fees would increase to $.80 and $1.

"In our discussions, initially, we had a higher rate increase on the monthly parkers. Through discussions with Downtown Partners, it was kind of discussed that they would rather put more of the onus on the violators than the parkers," Sioux City Public Works Director Dave Carney told the council.

Under the current proposal, parking meter overtime fines would rise from $10 to $14, after 30 days from $15 to $21, and after 90 days from $30 to $42. Other parking-related fines would increase from $35 to $50, after 30 days from $40 to $55, and after 90 days from $50 to $70.

The last rate increase for street meter fees occurred in 2007, while ramp fees and parking fines were raised in 2019.

"I don't see how you can justify a 40% increase on (parking meter fines), but a 10% on a monthly parker," Mayor Bob Scott said. "Again, we favor the downtown dramatically. A person who is parking downtown there probably lives somewhere else in town that came down 25 minutes late or 20 minutes late for whatever reason -- a doctor's appointment."

Scott requested a breakdown of parking fines by category, so the council can see how may violators paid after 30 days and after 90 days. He also said he wants to see what the projected revenue would amount to if fines are increased.

Carney told the council that back in January the city's finance department came to him and showed him that after the current fiscal year, the parking fund balance would be negative.

"Ideally, the parking fund should be a self-sustaining fund to fund all the ramp improvements and ramp repairs, and also the maintenance of our meters and also our staff," said Carney, who noted that the city can no longer get parts for its current parking meters. Carney said the city is replacing those meters with basic coin meters, not meters that accept credit cards.

Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr wondered if the city could get rid of meters altogether to save money and replace the meters with signs instructing parkers to pay by mobile app, something other cities have done.

Many older residents won't understand how to use a parking app or might not even have a smartphone, according to Scott.

"Maybe one side of the street is signs and one side of the street is meters. Split it up a little bit," Schoenherr said.

Carney said he didn't think Schoenherr's suggestion would save the city enough money to forego a rate increase.