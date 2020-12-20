Sioux City Council to consider holding property owners liable for fireworks violations

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to amend the city's fireworks ordinance so that private landowners can be held liable for violations occurring on their property, even if someone else discharged the fireworks.

Under the city's current ordinance, fireworks may only be legally discharged from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. However, some individuals have been discharging fireworks two to three weeks before and after the July Fourth and New Year's Eve holidays.

Mayor Bob Scott said during last week's council meeting that he's on the verge of supporting a fireworks ban within city limits, as some other Iowa cities have implemented.

"Most cities our size have voted already to get rid of them. I'm about at that point. If we can't get any cooperation, if we can't have empathy for veterans that have served this country, then, you know what? There's only one path with me -- that's just to vote to do away with it," Scott said.

