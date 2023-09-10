SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council on Monday will hear appeals from both a contractor working to grade north side property and challengers who allege the grading will harm an aquifer.

On Aug. 14, the city’s engineering department issued a grading permit to Lieber Construction to grade property at 5515 28th St. and 5600 28th St. Four days later, the city told Lieber to stop the grading work, and issued formal stop-work orders on Aug. 21 and again on Aug. 24, according to the Sioux City Council agenda. The second stop-work order was issued after the first was not obeyed, according to city documents.

The stop-work orders were the result of complaints from Rick and Russ Bertrand, acting in their capacity as trustees of the Robert L. Bertrand Revocable Trust — which holds the deeds to a number of properties in the city — that the work would create hazards to a nearby aquifer and artesian wells.

“They are likely impacting the water aquifer and thus the well systems that supply adjacent land owners and their livestock,” the Bertrands wrote in an Aug. 24 letter to the city.

The Bertrands appealed the city’s issuance of the grading permit, while Lieber appealed the stop-work order. Both their appeals will be heard at the Council meeting Monday.

It was not clear from the city documents what the plans are for the property; according to county property records, MidAmerican Energy holds the deed to 5515 28th St., and two years ago MidAmerican announced plans to build an office, research and technology park at that site. The city agreed to re-zone that property from agriculture land to business park land in the spring of 2021, at MidAmerican’s request, thus enabling them to develop the land.

The parcel at 5600 28th St., however, is listed in county property records as a holding of an entity called Sundown-Moonup Development LLC, which has the same address in North Sioux City as Lieber Construction. The 5600 28th St. property is zoned for agriculture, according to county property records.

In other business

The Council on Monday will also be asked to approve a $1 million purchase agreement for downtown property at 308 Iowa St. and 1200 Fourth St. that would be used for an “Innovation Center.”

According to the Council agenda, city staff has been working for several years with Iowa’s West Coast Initiative and Siouxland Public Media on the development of an Innovation Center, which will “serve as a hub for entrepreneurial activity and provide entrepreneurs with access to services, resources, and programming to help commercialize emerging technologies and support business growth in the region.”

Earlier this year, plans were unveiled for an Innovation Center to be located at the deserted, 107-year-old brick building at 615 Douglas St., once known as the Wetmore Building, across the street from City Hall and the Woodbury County Courthouse. The elaborate plans for that building were apparently scrapped for reasons unknown.

Plans for 308 Iowa St., which is also a three-story brick building (formerly the home of Office Systems Company) largely mirror what was planned for 615 Douglas St. The first floor will have a food hall and “shared commercial kitchen/food labs for entrepreneurs interested in product development and food-based businesses,” according to the Council agenda. The second floor will have a tech lab “with equipment for startups to prototype ideas and entrepreneurs interested in software development, coding, robotics and automation.” The third floor will have rentable office and co-working space.

308 Iowa St. and the adjacent parcel at 1200 Fourth St. are both currently owned by an entity called Self Storage on 3rd, LLC, which purchased the property last year for $700,000.