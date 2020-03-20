Sioux City Council to hold meetings electronically amid COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City announced Friday that it has suspended in person public attendance at City Council meetings until further notice in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes on the heels of a health emergency declaration issued Friday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that provides additional regulatory relief to Iowans who have been impacted by the pandemic, including allowing government at all levels to hold public meetings via electronic means. The declaration follows an order Reynolds issued Tuesday, prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people through March 31.

Governmental bodies are still required to properly notify the public of meetings and hearings, and they must provide a telephone conference number or website address that permits the public to participate in a meeting or hearing.

Sioux City Council meetings, which begin at 4 p.m. on Mondays, are broadcast live on Sparklight Cable Community Channel 56 and streamed live on YouTube from the city's website, sioux-city.org/councilvideos. According to a notice posted on the city's website, the public will be able to share input on agenda items by phone.

Members of the public are asked to follow the following participation guidelines: