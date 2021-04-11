 Skip to main content
Sioux City Council to vote Monday on lease agreement for Long Lines Rec Center
Sioux City Council to vote Monday on lease agreement for Long Lines Rec Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution accepting a lease agreement for the Arena Sports Academy's rental of Long Lines Family Rec Center's second floor.

During a March 8 council meeting, members of the Siouxland Pickleball Association expressed concerns they would ultimately be displaced from the facility by the Arena's hosting of youth games and tournaments. 

According to city documents, city staff met with members of the association and The Arena to work through various concerns. As a result of that meeting, The Arena confirmed it would work with the association by providing advanced notice if a scheduled event or set-up conflicts with the 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, pickleball schedule. 

The Arena "will coordinate set-up times to minimize the amount of disruptions to pickleball play," the documents stated. "The Arena has hired a Long Lines Family Rec Center coordinator that will be able to work with and keep the pickleball group informed."

Under the terms of the proposed lease agreement, the Arena would pay the city $6,500 per month for the first three years, and 50 percent of the rental fee would be used to offset the Rec Center's utility costs. The facility's climbing wall and party room would not be included in the lease.

After the first three-year term, if the parties elect to renew the lease, the monthly rent payment would be adjusted on July 1 and every three years after that to reflect the percentage increase or decrease in the Consumer Price Index-Midwest, according to the documents. 

The agreement would grant the Arena the right to retain all revenue from admission charged for team and individual athletic events, as well as any concessions sold during the events. The Arena would be responsible for all janitorial services prior to, during and after any events or use of the premises, while general maintenance and repairs to the facility would be the responsibility of the city.

Both the Arena and the city would have the right to terminate the lease agreement with 60 days' notice. 

In December 2019, the Arena opened a youth sports complex in the former Hobby Lobby building at 4501 Southern Hills Drive. A total of 60,000 square feet of space was turned into basketball and volleyball courts, wrestling and weight rooms, a dance facility, classrooms and locker rooms.
