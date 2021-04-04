 Skip to main content
Sioux City Council to vote on development agreement for new downtown art gallery
Sioux City Council to vote on development agreement for new downtown art gallery

Sioux City city hall clock tower

The Sioux City Hall clock tower is shown.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The current owners of the former Karlton's building in Downtown Sioux City plan to renovate it into a collaborative art gallery and studio space.

The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a development and minimum assessment agreement with Luck LLC for the property, which is located at 515 Fourth St. 

Art SUX Gallery will feature the work of local artists and offer classes and demonstrations for the public. It will also be the home of Art SUX, a nonprofit that provides art education and classes to Siouxland children at little to no cost. 

According to documents filed with the City of Sioux City, Luck LLC purchased the building in December 2020. Owners Matt and Amy Thompson have plans to renovate the first floor of the building into a coffee shop, open art gallery, individual artist studios, and retail space for a compatible business to lease. The second floor will house larger artist studios, open space for artists to collaborate on projects, and space to store artwork, while the third floor will be reserved for additional storage and future expansion. 

Under the terms of the agreement, Luck LLC will commit to investing $150,000 to renovate the first and second floors. Redevelopment of the property must be completed no later than Dec. 31. Luck LLC will also enter into a minimum assessment agreement of $300,000 for a period of 10 years.

The city, in turn, will provide 75 percent property tax rebates on the new incremental taxes created by the value added to the property for a period of seven years. Total assistance is estimated at $26,000.

