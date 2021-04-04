Sioux City Council to vote on development agreement for new downtown art gallery

SIOUX CITY -- The current owners of the former Karlton's building in Downtown Sioux City plan to renovate it into a collaborative art gallery and studio space.

The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a development and minimum assessment agreement with Luck LLC for the property, which is located at 515 Fourth St.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Art SUX Gallery will feature the work of local artists and offer classes and demonstrations for the public. It will also be the home of Art SUX, a nonprofit that provides art education and classes to Siouxland children at little to no cost.

According to documents filed with the City of Sioux City, Luck LLC purchased the building in December 2020. Owners Matt and Amy Thompson have plans to renovate the first floor of the building into a coffee shop, open art gallery, individual artist studios, and retail space for a compatible business to lease. The second floor will house larger artist studios, open space for artists to collaborate on projects, and space to store artwork, while the third floor will be reserved for additional storage and future expansion.