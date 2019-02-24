SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will decide Monday whether to approve a site plan for a cell tower on the city's west side.
U.S. Cellular plans to build a 130-foot cell tower at 2015 W. Sixth St., the location of the former Roosevelt School. The property is currently owned by Apostolic Faith Tabernacle.
According to documents filed with the city, city staff are requesting that the council deny the site plan because it doesn't meet setback requirements of 200 feet from residentially zoned and used properties.
Eleven residents have voiced opposition to the tower, according to the documents, citing concerns about negative health effects, decreased home values and neighborhood aesthetics, as well as children potentially climbing on an 8-foot privacy fence surrounding the base of the tower or the tower itself.
According to Planning and Zoning Commission meeting minutes from Feb. 12, Joshua Watson of U.S. Cellular stated that expanding in the area has been a desire of the telecommunications company for some time. He said the site is one component of a large project to bring new service to customers.
"After evaluation, we chose this site to provide the best wireless coverage in this portion of Sioux City. We have chosen to use the stealth type tower, which is the least visually impactful," Watson said according to the meeting minutes.
U.S. Cellular also planned to build a cell tower at 3420 22nd St., but the company withdrew its request from consideration by Sioux City's Planning and Zoning Commission in January when the site plan failed to meet setback requirements. That project faced fervent opposition from several residents who expressed concerns about the potential health effects of being exposed to radio-frequency waves emitted by cellphone towers.