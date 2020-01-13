Sioux City Councilman Alex Watters loses home health aide

SIOUX CITY -- With the recent loss of his home health aide, Alex Watters said he faces a struggle to "get up in the morning."

Watters, a Sioux City Councilman, has been a quadriplegic since damaging his spinal cord in a diving accident in Lake Okoboji in September 2004, when he was a student at Morningside College.

Before Christmas, home health agency Recover Health notified Watters that they could no longer provide him with an aide for morning. Because the aide who had helped him had gone back to college to become a nurse practitioner, her schedule had changed. With their staff already stretched thin, Recover Health told him they would only be provide him an aide in the evening.

"They don't have staff that's available," Watters said.

Following his accident, after a lengthy recuperation, Watters returned to classes at Morningside and later studied at Creighton University in Omaha.

Upon his return to Sioux City in 2012, he began receiving home health assistance from the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Recover Health, which has an office in Sioux City. The aides help him to get ready in the mornings and get into bed at night.