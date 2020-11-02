Sioux City councilman says hospitals 'filling up' with COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Councilman Alex Watters expressed concerns Monday, during the council's weekly meeting, about the city's two hospitals "filling up once again" with COVID-19 patients.

"I've heard it now from multiple sources that our hospitals are pretty tapped with what they have designated as COVID-19 areas," he said. "I've heard about a couple people that had to be transported to Omaha or neighboring cities, which I think is really troubling."

As of Monday, a total of 84 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to Siouxland District Health Department, an increase of nine from Sunday. Of those patients, 60 were hospitalized because they had COVID-19. Another 24 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 43 are Woodbury County residents.

St. Luke's said in statement issued Monday that at this time, the hospital is not diverting patients to partner facilities for care. However, St. Luke's has plans in place should there be a need for additional coronavirus care, according to the statement.