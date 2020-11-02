Sioux City councilman says hospitals 'filling up' with COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Councilman Alex Watters expressed concerns Monday, during the council's weekly meeting, about the city's two hospitals "filling up once again" with COVID-19 patients.
"I've heard it now from multiple sources that our hospitals are pretty tapped with what they have designated as COVID-19 areas," he said. "I've heard about a couple people that had to be transported to Omaha or neighboring cities, which I think is really troubling."
As of Monday, a total of 84 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to Siouxland District Health Department, an increase of nine from Sunday. Of those patients, 60 were hospitalized because they had COVID-19. Another 24 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 43 are Woodbury County residents.
St. Luke's said in statement issued Monday that at this time, the hospital is not diverting patients to partner facilities for care. However, St. Luke's has plans in place should there be a need for additional coronavirus care, according to the statement.
"Like other healthcare organizations, adequate staffing remains an issue for our system, with an increasing number of our staff out with COVID-19 or isolating at home. Additionally, our staff is both physically and mentally exhausted. They’ve been fighting this virus, and fighting for their patients, for eight months," the statement said.
A spokeswoman for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center did not immediately return a phone message left by The Journal seeking comment.
District Health reported that Woodbury County added 97 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday. As of 8 p.m., the county's case total stood at 7,808, according to state statistics. No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Woodbury County on Monday. A total of 100 Woodbury County residents have succumbed to the virus.
Across the Missouri River in Nebraska, Dakota County added its 49th death Monday, along with 39 new cases of the virus. The county now has 2,672 total cases of the virus.
O'Brien County led the state of Iowa with a 14-day positivity rate of 25.7 percent. Sioux and Plymouth counties ranked fourth and fifth, with 23.6 and 23.3 percent, while Osceola was eighth with 21.9 percent. Woodbury County's rate was 19 percent.
State statistics, which were last updated Monday, show that a total of 465 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.
RMCC 3 has a total of 136 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down three from Sunday. Twenty-two of those patients are in ICU beds and there are still 78 ICU beds available. The state statistics show eight ventilators being used by patients and an additional 79 ventilators available in the region.
Watters implored residents to wear masks when out in public to help curb the spread of the virus.
"I would just ask our citizens to please make sure that you are wearing your face covering in public," he said.
