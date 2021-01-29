Sioux City couple claims $150,000 Powerball prize

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City couple claimed a $150,000 Powerball prize this week.

Barbara Haley, 68, of Sioux City claimed the prize Tuesday at the lottery's regional Storm Lake office. The ticket was purchased by her husband, Steve, at the East End Car Wash, 5401 Morningside Ave. The car wash is reportedly their "lucky place to buy tickets," according to an Iowa Lottery press release.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls in Saturday's drawing plus the Powerball. They were one white ball away from winning the $23.2 million jackpot.

The winning numbers on Saturday were 05-08-17-27-28, and the Powerball was 14. The couple's prize was tripled (from $50,000) because they opted to purchase the Power Play, which was 3 in Saturday's drawing.

The couple initially believed the ticket had won $300.

"I started buying groceries and Steve went to cash it in," Barbara Haley told the Iowa Lottery. "That's when we found out. I get paged to the front while I'm shopping, and they're like, 'Barb Haley, come to customer service.' I'm like, 'Oh, he probably just doesn't know where I am in the store.'"