Sioux City couple claims $150,000 Powerball prize

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City couple claimed a $150,000 Powerball prize this week.
Barbara Haley, 68, of Sioux City claimed the prize Tuesday at the lottery's regional Storm Lake office. The ticket was purchased by her husband, Steve, at the East End Car Wash, 5401 Morningside Ave. The car wash is reportedly their "lucky place to buy tickets," according to an Iowa Lottery press release.
The ticket matched four of the five white balls in Saturday's drawing plus the Powerball. They were one white ball away from winning the $23.2 million jackpot.
The winning numbers on Saturday were 05-08-17-27-28, and the Powerball was 14. The couple's prize was tripled (from $50,000) because they opted to purchase the Power Play, which was 3 in Saturday's drawing.
The couple initially believed the ticket had won $300.
"I started buying groceries and Steve went to cash it in," Barbara Haley told the Iowa Lottery. "That's when we found out. I get paged to the front while I'm shopping, and they're like, 'Barb Haley, come to customer service.' I'm like, 'Oh, he probably just doesn't know where I am in the store.'"
Haley joked that her husband's eyesight caused him to select the wrong numbers for the ticket -- they've played the same numbers for years, based on family birthdates.
"When he filled it out, he accidentally put an 8 instead of a 9," Barbara Haley told lottery officials. "We thought we were going to get $300. Because he put an 8 instead, we got $150,000.
"I'm always saying, 'Why don't you just wear your glasses?' I'm going to quit complaining to him," she added.
There were four major lottery wins in Woodbury County last year -- a Moville man and a Sloan woman who each won $30,000 on separate games nearly simultaneously in September, following a $1 million win on a Powerball ticket sold in Correctionville at the end of February and a Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City that won a $100,000 prize in late July.