Sioux City couple wins $100,000 Powerball prize

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City couple won a $100,000 Powerball prize in last Wednesday's drawing.

Patrick and Mary Jo Newburn matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in the July 29 drawing, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.

Their $50,000 prize was double because they opted for the Power Play add-on, which multiples non-jackpot prize amounts -- in this case, by a multiple of two.

They purchased their winning ticket at Fareway, 4016 Indian Hills Drive, and claimed their prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive.

The winning numbers in the July 29 drawing were 7-29-35-40-45 and Powerball 26. The Power Play was 2.

Powerball is played in 48 lotteries in the U.S. with drawings at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.