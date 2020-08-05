You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City couple wins $100,000 Powerball prize
alert

Powerball

Patrick and Mary Jo Newburn, a Sioux City couple, won a $100,000 Powerball prize in a drawing last week. They claimed their winnings on Monday. 

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City couple won a $100,000 Powerball prize in last Wednesday's drawing. 

Patrick and Mary Jo Newburn matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in the July 29 drawing, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.

Their $50,000 prize was double because they opted for the Power Play add-on, which multiples non-jackpot prize amounts -- in this case, by a multiple of two.

They purchased their winning ticket at Fareway, 4016 Indian Hills Drive, and claimed their prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive.

The winning numbers in the July 29 drawing were 7-29-35-40-45 and Powerball 26. The Power Play was 2.

Powerball is played in 48 lotteries in the U.S. with drawings at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday nights. 

