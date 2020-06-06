Sioux City Courtyard by Marriott opens amid COVID-19 pandemic

Before social distancing, Torres said the Convention Center could typically accommodate 8 to 10 guests per table, now, she said just 5 to 6 guests can sit at a table in order to comply with the 50 percent occupancy rule.

"The great thing, of course, about the Convention Center is we have multiple ballrooms. So if, for example, an event had anticipated 150 guests, rather than us saying, 'You have to cut down your list in half,' we're actually able to open an additional ballroom, so we would be able to accommodate all 150 guests," she said. "We would just be needing to make sure that we meet those distancing guidelines."

In the hotel, Torres said guests will find every other bistro table closed off and the swimming pool shuttered. She said housekeeping staff are constantly disinfecting all of the hotel's public areas, including the bistro, gym and hallways.

"We're certainly here with open arms when they're ready to travel," she said of guests. "In the meantime, we're making sure that we are meeting all of those safety requirements."