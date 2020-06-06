Sioux City Courtyard by Marriott opens amid COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- This coming fall and the spring of 2021 are shaping up as busy seasons for the recently renovated Sioux City Convention Center and newly opened Courtyard by Marriott Hotel.
Ivonet Torres, director of sales & marketing for the Convention Center and adjacent hotel, said many of the events that were postponed and canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic have already rebooked. She said the Convention Center, which closed in mid-March along with other city-operated buildings, hopes to reopen late this month.
"We have a few (events) coming up here in June and July, and, of course, we'll be following all of the CDC guidelines and regulations, such as wearing face masks and gloves," she said.
The 150-room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel officially opened on May 14, but the ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony was delayed to an undetermined date amid a surge in coronavirus activity in Siouxland. Torres said a virtual ribbon cutting event to celebrate the new hotel is in the works.
"Of course, it has been slow but steady as anticipated here in the Siouxland market. Overall, we're pretty happy with where we are," she said of business. "Even under the situation that we are all currently facing, our field offices are still open. We are actively still booking events and room blocks, as well, for the hotel, so we're really looking for it to pick up coming this summer and in the fall."
The hotel, which has a $14 to $15 million price tag, features a business and exercise center to accommodate community functions, social events, business and conventions. Hotel guests and other visitors to downtown park in a new ramp behind the hotel.
Kinseth Hospitality Inc., a North Liberty, Iowa-based company, manages both the Convention Center and the hotel. A new addition and renovations to Gallery C were unveiled at the Convention Center in late December. The more than $3 million in renovations include more flexible space for events, enhanced ballroom amenities and convenient restrooms.
In the fall of 2018, work began on converting 7,500 square feet of current Convention Center space into a ballroom for events and constructing a new 7,260-square-foot "pre-function" space that attaches to the five-story hotel. The Sioux City Council awarded the Convention Center contract to L&L Builders after rebidding the project, which initially came in nearly $1 million over budget.
Since it was built in 1988, the Convention Center has hosted thousands of events. The City of Sioux City has said the new space will help market the facility and draw additional events, resulting in additional hotel/motel and sales taxes.
"Because of social distancing, I think we've already come to the conclusion that the Tyson's going to have a tough year and so is the Convention Center," Mayor Bob Scott said. "People are canceling conventions. ... I don't think you're going to see a whole lot activity there this year, and I think we expect that."
On May 26, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation that permits social, community, recreational, leisure and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people as long as public health measures are implemented. Those measures include limiting attendance to 50 percent of a venue's capacity and maintaining 6 feet of distance between people attending the event or gathering.
"I think she probably will ease some of that stuff going forward, but it'll be interesting to see if it's enough that we can do some larger-scale conventions," Scott said.
Before social distancing, Torres said the Convention Center could typically accommodate 8 to 10 guests per table, now, she said just 5 to 6 guests can sit at a table in order to comply with the 50 percent occupancy rule.
"The great thing, of course, about the Convention Center is we have multiple ballrooms. So if, for example, an event had anticipated 150 guests, rather than us saying, 'You have to cut down your list in half,' we're actually able to open an additional ballroom, so we would be able to accommodate all 150 guests," she said. "We would just be needing to make sure that we meet those distancing guidelines."
In the hotel, Torres said guests will find every other bistro table closed off and the swimming pool shuttered. She said housekeeping staff are constantly disinfecting all of the hotel's public areas, including the bistro, gym and hallways.
"We're certainly here with open arms when they're ready to travel," she said of guests. "In the meantime, we're making sure that we are meeting all of those safety requirements."
