Sioux City daughter to give a kidney to her father

SIOUX CITY -- After he turned 18, Phil Haefs learned he only had one working kidney.
During a long-ago physical exam for a job, the young man's blood pressure was found to be quite high, and it was determined his kidneys were at fault. The kidneys regulate the blood pressure, among many other important duties.
When he was 19, Haefs' doctors performed a procedure on his un-developed, nonfunctioning kidney, and his blood pressure went back to normal. And for decades, he enjoyed essentially good health despite having only one kidney doing the job of two.
"I never had an issue with anything," said Haefs, now 63, who lives in Sioux City. "I never could tell the difference. To me, I was just fine."
But by the time Haefs reached age 60, that tired, lone kidney began to falter. Things went downhill after a femoral artery bypass that didn't go well. His kidney shut down after the surgery and he went on dialysis.
"But then we got the fluid back under control, and I was able to get back off dialysis, and then that kidney was functioning normal for about two years, and then it finally failed," he said.
The kidney didn't bounce back the second time it failed, which began about a year and a half ago. His kidney now is less than 10 percent functional, a very low benchmark, and he does dialysis at home five days a week.
Kidney failure often manifests itself as a noticeable fluid buildup, called edema. For many kidney disease sufferers, the fluid builds up in the lower extremities -- typically the legs and feet -- giving them a very puffy appearance.
"For me, the fluid buildup is in my face, of course," Haefs said with a laugh last Saturday afternoon as he prepared to go fishing.
His dialysis treatment on that particular Saturday encountered a technical difficulty, and the treatment had to be aborted before it even began. His daughter, Cora Haefs, said they've had problems getting his dialysis to work properly, a frequent cause of distress.
"It's just been a real struggle," she said.
On New Year's Eve, Cora managed to get her father to agree to something he'd been resisting for months: a transplant of one of her own kidneys. Waiting (and hoping) for a kidney to come available on the donor list can take years, and the process sometimes ends when the patient dies awaiting a transplant.
Phil's initial impression of the idea of receiving one of Cora's kidneys was not unlike other older parents who need a kidney -- he was completely opposed.
"He said he wasn't going to take a kidney from his kid," said Cora Haefs, 37, of Sioux City.
Phil's concerns were eventually tempered with optimism that, even if Cora one day encounters the same problems he's having now, medical science will have advanced to the point where she won't have to worry as much about it. Even dialysis, unpleasant though it is, has come a long way in recent decades.
"If she needed (a kidney), say, in 30 years, I think the technology would be there for her -- artificial kidneys are really close to being marketed," he said.
Cora Haefs has a battery of tests to evaluate her vital organs set for next week. The transplant, set to take place at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, should be sometime in the next month or so. They'll get the transplant date set once all the tests have come back and doctors give them the green light.
The transplant is by no means a risk-free venture. Any transplant recipient runs the risk of their body rejecting the organ -- this is usually mitigated by immunosuppressant drugs. The immunosuppressants, in turn, can leave the recipient's immune system compromised. Cora's remaining kidney, meanwhile, will more than likely suffer stress, and its functionality will probably decline to some extent after the transplant.
"I could end up on dialysis after the surgery," Cora said.
Still, she's hoping her father, and the kidney, will live on for decades once the transplant is completed, and he won't have to deal with dialysis any longer. Dialysis remains one of the most intensely disliked and dreaded medical interventions.
"My dad's pretty young, too, and we're hoping that he gets about 25 to 28 years out of mine," she said.
Phil, who still works doing small handyman-type jobs, is anticipating a better life post-transplant. His dialysis leave him home bound for four or five hours a day, on the days when the treatment works as it should.
"I could be back to what a 63 (year-old) would be like, and for me, it'd be pretty active, I'd probably be back to work full-time," he said.