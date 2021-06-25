Sioux City daughter to give a kidney to her father

Kidney failure often manifests itself as a noticeable fluid buildup, called edema. For many kidney disease sufferers, the fluid builds up in the lower extremities -- typically the legs and feet -- giving them a very puffy appearance.

"For me, the fluid buildup is in my face, of course," Haefs said with a laugh last Saturday afternoon as he prepared to go fishing.

His dialysis treatment on that particular Saturday encountered a technical difficulty, and the treatment had to be aborted before it even began. His daughter, Cora Haefs, said they've had problems getting his dialysis to work properly, a frequent cause of distress.

"It's just been a real struggle," she said.

On New Year's Eve, Cora managed to get her father to agree to something he'd been resisting for months: a transplant of one of her own kidneys. Waiting (and hoping) for a kidney to come available on the donor list can take years, and the process sometimes ends when the patient dies awaiting a transplant.

Phil's initial impression of the idea of receiving one of Cora's kidneys was not unlike other older parents who need a kidney -- he was completely opposed.

"He said he wasn't going to take a kidney from his kid," said Cora Haefs, 37, of Sioux City.