SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds and other invited guests received a "sneak peak" Monday of the first phase of a Sioux City youth sports project.
Developers showed off the space for The Arena Sports Academy at 4501 Southern Hills Drive. A total of 60,000 square feet of space in a former Hobby Lobby store is being turned into basketball and volleyball courts, wrestling and weight rooms, a dance facility, classrooms and locker rooms. The developers released new renderings Monday that depicted the courts and The 712 Sports Grille, an eatery that will overlook the courts.
The main arena will seat more than 3,500 people.
“Our mission is to uplift youth in our community on a variety of levels using athletics as a vehicle," Arena partner Jeff Carlson said. “The layout and make-up of ASA was critical to our thought process. We are ultimately building six facilities in one. The logistics in catering to regional events, while offering exceptional local programming, was paramount."
At Monday's sneak preview, the developers gave tours of the space and highlighted its many regional marketing partners.
Slated to open this year, the Morningside sports complex represents the first phase for The Arena project.
Phase two calls for construction of a 80,000-square-foot sports complex in the former stockyards, next to the Siouxland Expo Center. The site is near downtown and visible from Interstate 29.
In 2017, the city entered into an agreement to provide The Arena developers a more-than-$1.5-million economic development grant.