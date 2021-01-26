Sioux City digs out from 5.7 inches of snow

SIOUX CITY -- Roads remain treacherous Tuesday morning as Sioux City digs out from 5.7 inches of new snow that fell Monday and early Tuesday.

Many area schools have either late starts or, like Sioux City Community Schools and South Sioux City Schools, have canceled classes entirely for the day.

However, Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said locations south of Sioux City received much more snow.

"Parts of Omaha had more than 12 inches of snow and Lincoln had close to 14 inches of snow," he said.

This snow storm was due to a system that is expected to leave the area by mid-morning.

"Outside of a chance for a few flurries, snow will likely be over in Sioux City by 11 a.m.," Trellinger said.

That doesn't mean Sioux City won't be chilly. Tuesday's daytime high will top off at 19. The same will be true on Wednesday, when the sun returns.

Trellinger said a nice warm-up is in the forecast later this week.

Thursday's high will be in the upper 20s, while Friday will see a high in the mid 30s.