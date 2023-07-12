LE MARS, Iowa -- The Diocese of Sioux City, along with other groups and many volunteers, have sent 171,000 prepared, freeze-dried meals, along with eight pallets of clothing and supplies, to send to the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, in response to the border crisis.

Groups working on the project included Then Feed Just One, the Christian Needs Center of Le Mars, Copper Coin Thrift of Le Mars, Helping Hands of Le Mars, Mary’s Choice of Sioux City, Schuster Trucking of Le Mars and St. Mary’s Church in Hawarden as well as the Diocese of Sioux City.

Many of the meals were packaged by diocesan Catholic school students, the Diocese said in a press release Wednesday. The volunteers gathered at Drico Products in Le Mars to see the donations loaded onto a truck to be sent south.

Then Feed Just One board member Richard Seivert organized the gathering and was responsible for obtaining much of the clothing and other donated items.

Bishop R. Walker Nickless loaded the final pallet onto the trailer, then blessed the contents which will be shipped directly to the respite center to aid the people at the U.S.-Mexico border. The diocese is assisting with the majority of the cost to ship the goods to McAllen.