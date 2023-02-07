SIOUX CITY — The immigrant and refugee community of Sioux City has a new option for legal and mental health services

This week, the Diocese of Sioux City announced it had partnered with the local Catholic Charities chapter and immigration attorney Revathi Vongsiprasom (of Siouxland Immigration Law Firm) to launch "Welcome" which lets anyone living in the Diocese's 24 counties to utilize immigration legal services (including a case manager) "without any cost barrier," according to a release.

Vongsiprasom has said she'll be assisting with individual immigration concerns such as the preparation of applications and documents needed for: family reunification, naturalization, travel, employment and authorization.

“As a daughter of immigrants, I understand deeply the hope for the American Dream. Through the Welcome Program, we assist people through the complexities of the immigration system and get them closer to their American Dream," Vongsiprasom said in a release.

The program has already started accepting clients for its services and for case work it is providing Norma Garza-Ramirez of Catholic Charities of the Sioux City Diocese who will help connect with counseling, community outreach and financial assistance services.

"Norma is based out of the agency’s Sioux City location at 1601 Military Road but will spend time in all parts of the Diocese," the Diocese said.

The organization then further explained its Sioux City office will be open for appointments on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

"To visit with Norma about our Welcome services or to discuss counseling or other services, call 712-252-4547 or email info@cathchar.com," the Diocese said.

According to the Diocese, the idea from the program came about, in part, from Bishop R. Walker Nickless attending years of meetings that made clear mental health and legal services were "paramount to bringing health and safety to our immigrant and refugee populations."