SIOUX CITY -- Aiming to "reckon with part of its own shameful history," the Diocese of Sioux City made public Monday the names of 28 priests credibly accused of sexual abuse with minors while serving in the diocese the last 117 years.
Unlike some other Catholic dioceses, Sioux City has never before released such a list of priests, despite repeated calls from victims and advocacy groups to do so.
"For some, today's release will be an important milestone in our healing," Bishop R. Walker Nickless said at a news conference at the diocese's offices in Sioux City. "For others, it will reopen deep wounds, reviving their disturbing memories of those of their loved ones. However, I believe the Lord compels us to shine a light on this subject so we can together heel and send a clear message to victims: We believe you, we care about you."
For months, a Diocesan Review Board and the diocese's law firm reviewed priest files dating to the diocese's founding in 1902. The first accusation deemed credible occurred in 1948, and the most recent in 1995, said Mark Prosser, a diocese Review Board member who serves as the police chief in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Nickless noted none of the accused priests currently serve in the ministry. Twenty-two of the 28 priests are deceased, and only one of the six surviving priests still lives in Iowa.
Diocese officials determined an accusation against a seventh retired priest also was credible, but was removed from the list after the priest, who was not identified, appealed his case to the Vatican, Nickless said.
The list includes some previous known abusers like George McFadden and Jeremy Coyle. McFadden, who served more than a dozen parishes, was accused of sexual abuse of minors in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, of minors in more than a dozen civic lawsuits, prompting the diocese to settle 20 civil lawsuits for $2.7 million in the early 2000s. Overall, the diocese said Monday it made monetary settlements totaling $4.5 million to 58 individuals since 2002, when the U.S. Conference of Bishops created a charter requiring U.S. dioceses to protect children from abuse.
Coyle, a former diocese priest confessed in 1985 to abusing 50 boys at several Northwest Iowa parishes over a 20-year period. An investigation by The Associated Press last fall uncovered the diocese's 32-year cover up of the case, which reemerged after the diocese helped Coyle move into a retirement home in Fort Dodge without informing administrators at the St. Edmond's school across the street. Coyle was on the list revealed Monday.has since been moved to a home in Missouri, the diocese disclosed in the list released Monday.
The diocese publicly promised in November that it would finalize the list and make it public. The vow came in response to a Pennsylvania grand jury estimate that hundreds of priests in that state molested more than 1,000 children since the 1940s and that senior church officials covered up the abuse.
