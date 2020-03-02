Sioux City Diocese says coronavirus concerns could affect services

SIOUX CITY -- Precautionary measures, such as suspending the exchange of peace or distribution of communion by chalice, could be taken in light of elevated concerns about the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement from the Diocese of Sioux City.

The statement said Bishop R. Walker Nickless addressed the issue with a memo to priests and deacons Friday. In the memo, Nickless stated he was reluctant at this time to declare an all-encompassing directive for all parishes, but encouraged them to use local judgement similar to that used during the flu season.

Parishes in the Diocese of Sioux City have traditionally suspended distribution of the form of Eucharist by chalice and exchanging the sign of peace by shaking hands during flu season or local outbreaks of the flu. Some parishes have already made such suspensions, according to the statement.

The statement said the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has also distributed information regarding liturgical celebrations and public health concerns. Nickless also shared that memo with the diocesan clergy, as well as a memo from Catholic Mutual Insurance on epidemic, pandemic and outbreak preparedness.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}