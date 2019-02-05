SIOUX CITY -- Parking meter cash keys will no longer be available to customers in Sioux City.
For many years, the city offered customers parking meter cash keys. Cash keys are no longer available and will no longer be filled. The software to load cash keys, according to a statement from the city, will be discontinued as of June 30.
If you have a cash key that is not worn out and it is able to be read on the software, city staff suggest turning the cash key in for a refund. Bring your cash key to Customer Service on City Hall's first floor. If the cash key cannot be read, a refund will not be issued.
The cash key can continue to be used on parking meters that have the cash key receptacle in them. As cash key receptacles fail, the holes will be plugged and customers will not be able to use their cash keys at parking meters. Parking meters can still be paid with coins.
The City also offers the Parkmobile mobile payment system. To access Parkmobile's mobile payment system, customers register online at parkmobile.com or download the mobile app in their phone's app store. Once registered, they may use the mobile app, internet or a toll-free number to pay for parking. When using Parkmobile, the license plate on the vehicle in the parking stall must match the license plate entered in Parkmobile.
Additional information can be found at sioux-city.org/parking or by calling Monette Harbeck at 712-279-6381.