Sioux City dispersing $250,000 in ARPA funding to nonprofits

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will award $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to eligible nonprofit organizations that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city said in a statement that the Sioux City nonprofits must have been founded before Jan. 1, 2020 and experienced "negative economic impacts or disproportionate impacts of the pandemic" in order to be eligible to receive funding.

Although there is no minimum or maximum award level, applicants must strongly document why the specific amount of funding requested is needed. The majority of the awards are expected to be under $25,000.

Visit sioux-city.org/CARESActFunding to apply. The application deadline is May 6 at midnight.

Contact Stacey Frausto at 712-279-6328 or sfrausto@sioux-city.org for more information.

