Sioux City disputes DNR allegations from wastewater lawsuit

SIOUX CITY -- The city of Sioux City has denied allegations that city officials intentionally misled state regulators about the operating capabilities of its wastewater treatment plant, calling then "reckless and libelous."

In its response to an Iowa Department of Natural Resources lawsuit, the city conceded there have been past violations, but in each case the city self-reported them to the DNR upon discovery.

"The city has a long history of exercising affirmative diligence in complying with wastewater standards and has taken substantial affirmative action to improve the WWTP and its operation," Guy Cook, a Des Moines attorney representing the city, said in his response to the DNR's lawsuit.

The DNR sued the city in January, seeking what could add up to millions of dollars in penalties for repeated violations at the plant dating back to March 2012 and including a three-year scheme in which two former plant supervisors manipulated water sample test results to ensure that plant discharges into the Missouri River met environmental requirements.

The DNR also said the city declined to fix problems at the plant because doing so would have exposed the city's dishonesty about the effectiveness of the plant, which, the DNR alleges, officials knew was incapable of consistently disinfecting the millions of gallons of wastewater handled each day.

"The factual allegations and implications are denied. The allegations are reckless and libelous," Cook said in his answer, filed Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court.

Cook said the lawsuit should be dismissed because the DNR has failed to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.

In the city's defense, Cook said, the city has complied with its wastewater permit, and the DNR has not exhausted all other administrative options to address its concerns with the city. Cook also said the DNR waited too long to file a claim and should be barred from recovering damages because of its own conduct.

Many of the violations cited by the DNR stemmed from a three-year period from 2012 through April 2015 in which former plant superintendent Jay Niday and shift supervisor Patrick Schwarte manipulated chlorine levels to make it appear the city was meeting federal E. coli standards when wastewater samples were tested. The two would raise chlorine levels added to wastewater on days that E. coli samples were taken, producing test samples showing plant discharges met federal limits for levels of fecal coliform and E. coli before they were discharged into the Missouri River.

The city fired both men after a plant worker anonymously tipped off the DNR about their actions. The two later pleaded guilty in federal court to criminal charges of conspiracy and falsifying or providing inaccurate information. Niday was sentenced to three months in prison and fined $6,000. Schwarte was sentenced to two years' probation and fined $5,000.

More recently, the city exceeded ammonia concentration limits on several occasions in 2018 and 2019 and exceeded daily maximum total residual chlorine, or TRC, concentration limits and daily maximum TRC mass limits in 2017, 2018 and several months in 2019.

Cook said Niday and Schwarte were rogue employees who operated on their own. The city has taken several steps, he said in his answer, to reduce the possibility of a repeat of their actions, and millions of dollars in upgrades are planned to eliminate issues that have caused past violations at the plant, which was built in 1961 at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd. and accepts industrial, commercial and residential wastewater from Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes.

Those actions include last year's hiring of a second utilities director to focus on wastewater treatment plant operations. The city is planning a new UV disinfection system that will eliminate the need for chemicals such as chlorine, and a secondary treatment process has been enacted for increased ammonia removal.

"The city has taken substantial affirmative action and made significant financial investments to improve the operations of the WWTP," Cook said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.