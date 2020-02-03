Sioux City doctor's tribute to Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes goes viral

"I didn't answer my phone during the game," he said. "When I discovered I had more than 60 messages, I knew something had happened."

Indeed, Kellogg had fans from as far away as Florida commenting on his Super Bowl musical foray.

Kellogg didn't mind it one bit. After all, he remembers the last time the Chiefs earned a Super Bowl victory. That was 50 years ago, when he was 12 years old.

"Since I was a Chicagoan, the Bears became my NFC team and the Chiefs were my AFC team," he said. "That never changed."

Actually, it spread. Both of Kellogg's now-adult children are also die-hard Chiefs fans as well as Kansas City residents.