Sioux City doctor's tribute to Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes goes viral

SIOUX CITY -- Dr. Jeff Kellogg, a physician at Family Health Care of Siouxland's Morningside clinic, has gone from lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan to the latest internet meme.
This is because the Plainfield, Illinois, native's reworking of John Denver's song "Take Me Home, Country Roads" with an ode to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has gone viral.
"I go to 3 or 4 Chiefs games a season," Kellogg said. "Last time, I met an older, hippie-looking man playing a guitar and singing a song called 'Take Me Home Pat Mahomes.'"
Kellogg loves the song and asked the stranger for the lyrics. Once the Chiefs clinched the AFC title in January, Kellogg posted his cover to friends on Facebook.
Ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl, the sports and pop culture website Barstool Sports posted the video on several of its social media platforms, and it had racked up more than 2 million views by midday Monday. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers, and Mahomes was named MVP.
"I didn't answer my phone during the game," he said. "When I discovered I had more than 60 messages, I knew something had happened."
Indeed, Kellogg had fans from as far away as Florida commenting on his Super Bowl musical foray.
This guy might will the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win by himself pic.twitter.com/vUYKbyYdRK— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2020
Kellogg didn't mind it one bit. After all, he remembers the last time the Chiefs earned a Super Bowl victory. That was 50 years ago, when he was 12 years old.
"Since I was a Chicagoan, the Bears became my NFC team and the Chiefs were my AFC team," he said. "That never changed."
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Actually, it spread. Both of Kellogg's now-adult children are also die-hard Chiefs fans as well as Kansas City residents.
But that's not the kicker.