Sioux City Downtown LIVE! outdoor concert series returning
Sioux City Downtown LIVE! outdoor concert series returning

Phyl Claeys Downtown Live

Phyl Claeys serenades the audience at Downtown Live on July 19, 2019. The downtown Sioux City concert series will return this summer.

 Ari Lebowitz

SIOUX CITY -- Downtown Sioux City officials announced Wednesday that the Downtown LIVE! outdoor concert series will return this summer.

The Friday night concerts begin on June 18 at the Sioux City Public Museum with an expanded seating area. Other dates are June 25, July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30 and Aug. 6. Concerts will be 6 p.m.-8 p.m.. Tickets are $3 at the gate.

The live music series was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

"We are very excited to bring back Downtown LIVE! Many of you let us know last year how important this wonderful event is to you and your friends. The lineup is going to be fantastic with some familiar faces and some of the rising stars in the national music scene," planning committee member Brent Stockton said in a news release.

Those attending will be asked to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of social distancing from other groups.

Downtown LIVE! was started in 2007, and music has included blues, rock, bluegrass, reggae, zydeco, alternative country, celtic rock acts and more.

For more information, visit www.downtownlivesc.com and follow Downtown Live on social media.

