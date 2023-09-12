SIOUX CITY -- College football will be coming to the streets of downtown Sioux City with the second annual Downtown Tailgate Party, taking place from 1 - 10 p.m. Sept. 23 at Fourth and Jones Streets.

Organized by RE/MAX Experience, Downtown Partners, Children's Miracle Network and the Courtyard by Marriott Sioux City, the Downtown Tailgate Party is designed to bring a game day atmosphere to downtown, complete with 10-foot TV screens playing college football games, food, drinks, a kid's zone and a concert by singer Damon Dotson.

While admission to the tailgate party is free, proceeds from food and beverage sales as well as day-of-donations will benefit the UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network and Sunnybrook Community Church's Hope Center.

"It's all about coming together to make a big impact," Jeff Carlson, realtor and owner of RE/MAX Experience, explained. "These nonprofits do amazing work and we're excited to support their efforts in bettering our community with such a fun event."

Last year's inaugural event was able to donate nearly $19,000 to local charities. Carlson said this year's event total has already exceeded the amount raised last year.

Which is good news for Children's Miracle Network's Stacey Selk who is excited about her organization's Cornhole for a Cause tournament.

"It wouldn't be a tailgate party without cornhole," she said. "While there may be many very competitive cornhole players out there, we encourage any two-person team to take part in our tournament."

Hope Center's Tina Stroud is just happy to spread the word about food insecurity.

At the Hope Center, we saw a 75 percent increase for our services from July to August," she said. "So, there is a definite food insecurity problem in our area."

In addition, there will be special appearances by members of the Sioux City Musketeers and the Sioux City Bandits.

"We're all community," Carlson said. "We want to have while doing something good for others."

For more information about the Downtown Tailgate Party, visit downtownsiouxcity.com.