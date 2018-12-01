SIOUX CITY -- Slushy roads greeted Sioux City drivers Saturday morning, as a wet, heavy snow pelted the region.
According to the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, sustained winds of around 24 miles per hour blew, with gusts of up to 38 miles per hour. Temperatures hovered at or just above freezing during the morning hours.
Brad Adams, a meteorologist with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, said no snowfall observations will be available until around noon Saturday. The weather service put Woodbury County, along with the rest of Northwest Iowa, in a winter weather warning until 6 p.m. Sunday.
"It's all going to be between now and tomorrow morning," Adams said, with snowfall expected to stop Sunday afternoon. Snow is expected to fall at the rate of an inch or more per hour during Saturday morning.
Six to nine inches are forecast for Northwest Iowa and Northeast Nebraska. Areas to the north, including Southeast South Dakota, could see marginally less accumulation, though that area is also under a winter storm warning.
"Travel is not going to be recommended," Adams said. "Roads will become a bit slick."
The snow is expected to stick around this time, with high temperatures next week pegged in the low 20s.
"It's not going anywhere," Adams said. "It is going to stick around for the foreseeable future."
Some weekend events, including a Sunday open house at the historic Peirce Mansion, were cancelled due to the weather. Other events, most notably the NAIA semi-final football playoff game between Morningside College and the University of St. Francis of Fort Wayne, Indiana, are expected to go on as planned.