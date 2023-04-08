SIOUX CITY — For April Johnson, going to the mall and taking photos with the Easter Bunny is a tradition that reaches back.

When she was a child in California, her and her family made sure to go somewhere and get a picture with a human-sized rabbit. The sorts of snapshots taken in front of a verdant green background and given out as gifts.

Over the past seven years, she's taken her son, Luke, to the Southern Hills Mall to visit their big-eared friend.

Easter Bunny Luke Schrader, 7, sits with the Easter Bunny at the Southern Hills Mall on Friday.

Just across from Helzberg Diamonds and Verizon, a small group working for Cherry Hill Programs -- the outfit that brought the Easter Bunny to the Southern Hills Mall -- was on the home stretch Friday afternoon when Luke and his mother came to take photos.

"It's absolutely awesome to see the kids that are excited about it," said Abigail Roupe, an assistant manager with Cherry Hill. "They're so ready to take pictures with him and talk to him and the Bunny doesn't even say anything and the kids are having the time of their life and it's amazing."

Since March 24, Abigail and her mother, April, as well as several other employees, have been getting families and individuals checked in and photographed with a bespectacled Easter Bunny. Monday through Thursday, the Cherry Hill crews run from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, the hours shift to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, the Easter Bunny will be available from noon to 6 p.m.

Cherry Hill Programs operates in hundreds of retail locations and bills itself as the "industry-leader in experiential photography." They offer various photo package options; people who want to get their photo with the Bunny can book online, at whereisbunny.com.

Roupe said the busiest day at the mall so far, by far, was Saturday.

"It was packed," she said with a laugh. "And I'm quite scared for this Saturday."

Easter Bunny Corey Cherkas hands his baby daughter Hattie Cherkas to the Easter Bunny at the Southern Hills Mall on Friday.

Easter Bunny Zaylee Newby, left, who’s almost 5, and KaliAnne Stephenson, who will be two months old in two days, sit with the Easter Bunny at the Southern…

Easter Bunny Kiko Henderson, 7, hugs the Easter Bunny at the Southern Hills Mall on Friday.

Roupe, who has on occasion donned the costume herself, said it is quite hot to wear and has limited visibility. But the most difficult part of the gig, for her, is wrangling the kids. That and the noises.

"Nobody can deal with screaming multiple hours a day," she said. "So when kids get a little higher pitched, it's like 'okay, my ear.'"

The white rabbit working on Friday said he's not especially fond of the young ones bawling either, but those tearful moments are tempered by some acts of generosity from visitors.

"One of the kids gave me that," the Bunny said while pointing to a red button with the slogan "I Am Loved" printed in white.

"So that was cute," said the Bunny, who did not wish to be identified by name.

The troupe at Southern Hills has three costumes on hand and take turns as the Bunny. At the end of every day, the getup is disinfected.

Though the largest customer contingent is children and their families, Roupe said there really isn't a rigid age range for people who show up wanting to see the Easter Bunny.

"I've had a 94-year-old woman walk up, wanting to take pictures and sitting on the Bunny's lap," Roupe said. "And then we've had two-week-old newborns. We've had teenager. I've had adults come up and actually take family photos."

Come next Easter, Roupe hopes even more of her family can get in on the action.

"I would hope that at that time, my niece and nephew are a little bit older to come in here and actually take pictures versus being terrified."