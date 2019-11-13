Sioux City elementary school students uncover strawberry DNA

SIOUX CITY -- Kevin Bock knew he either wanted to be a soldier or a video game designer when he grew up.

That was until the Spalding Park Environmental Science Elementary School fifth grader discovered how cool biomedical science could be.

"I thought medicine would be boring," Kevin said as he and his class participated in a special science lab at the Sioux City Career Academy, Thursday morning. "But this is kind of fun."

After all, scientists get to work with beakers and eye-droppers while extracting DNA from a strawberry.

Yeah, you read that right. It doesn't matter if you're a living human, animal or, even, a strawberry, you have DNA.

According to biomedical science pathway instructor Niki Coughlin, every cell has DNA in it and a complete set of genes in a cell is called a genome. Scientists use DNA to make new medicines, solve crimes and to modify crops so they'll be resistant to be insect damage.

Coughlin said strawberries are being used in this experiment because each cell of the fruit has eight copies of a genome, meaning it has plenty of DNA.

More importantly, kids love to squish strawberries.