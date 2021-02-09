Sioux City escapes record cold but will remain frigid for another week

SIOUX CITY -- The bad news is Sioux City recorded an overnight low of minus-15 Monday night. The good news is that the record low of minus-27, which occurred back in 1899, will last another year.

"That's the most positive spin I can put on a very cold forecast," Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said with a wry laugh.

It looks as if the harshest cold of the winter isn't letting up anytime soon. Due in part to a shift in the polar vortex, dangerous cold temperatures have been recorded across the northern tier of the United States.

"An Arctic air mass which ordinarily brings cold weather to Canada is dipping further south," Meyers said. "Because of that, it is trapping the cold throughout a larger part of the upper Midwest."

This is why much of Siouxland experienced bitter cold temps as well as wind chills that were in the vicinity of 35 below.

Conditions will be slightly warmer in Sioux City on Tuesday when partly sunny skies will allow daytime high to hit 9 degrees. The overnight low will likely hover around zero.

Wednesday's high of 11 will possibly the warmest day of the week, while a low of 3 below on Wednesday night will mark the beginning of even colder temps.