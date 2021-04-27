Sioux City event to raise awareness of missing & murdered Indigenous women, girls

SIOUX CITY -- Great Plains Action Society will host an event May 5 to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

DJ Garanteed will emcee the event, which begins at 5 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

Guest speakers will talk about what MMIW (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women) and MMIR (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives) is and means to them.

The first 100 guests will receive a free Indian taco served up by Louis Bros. Family-Style BBQ, as well as a drink.

All dancers are encouraged to come and dance during the opening and closing songs.

Visit fundly.com/mmir-raffle to enter a raffle to support Great Plains Action Society's MMIW and MMIR initiative fund, or donate directly at fundly.com/mmir-fund. The fund will help families as they seek healing and justice for their missing and murdered loved ones.

Four out of five Native women have experienced or will experience violence in their lifetime. Poverty, homelessness and substance abuse are some of the factors that contribute to this ongoing epidemic.