Sioux City expected to break high-temperature record on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- Less than a month ago, the Sioux City area was bracing for record-breaking cold weather. A warm spell in the early part of this week is expected to break another record.

Tuesday's daytime high temperature was forecast to top out somewhere around 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. The record for March 9, set in 2014, was 72 degrees.

The average high temperature for this time of year would be closer to 44 degrees.

"Right now, given there's no snowfall on the ground, as well as southerly flow and just warm temperatures aloft, we're getting warm temperatures at the surface," said Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "So this is a pretty big bit of warm weather across most of the Plains."

Much of the Midwest was in an unusually warm pattern on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service reported in a social media post that record-breaking high temperatures were possible throughout the Midwest, Great Plains and the Mississippi Valley on Tuesday.