Sioux City expecting minor snow accumulation, but roads could be dicey as storm rolls through

SIOUX CITY — Winter weather supplies are flying off Siouxland store shelves ahead of a massive winter storm.

The storm, which has already spawned tornadoes in Oklahoma and Texas, is forecast to produce blizzard-like conditions in the Midwest.

An ice storm warning that stretched from Lyon County over toward Clay County, Iowa, expired at noon Tuesday. The Sioux City metro received 79 hundredths of an inch of rain through 9 a.m. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said that was just the first part of the storm.

“We get some drizzle and freezing drizzle redeveloping,” Chapman said of conditions forecast Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. “And, then, we’re looking for the colder air to begin to feed into this significant system, primarily in those areas of Northwest Iowa. Later Wednesday into Wednesday night, we’ll see a transition to snow.”

Even though Sioux City isn’t expected to see a lot of snow accumulation, roads and sidewalks could get quite slick.

“We aren’t looking for a lot of snow across Northwest Iowa. Right now, an inch or two through Friday morning,” Chapman said. “But, we are going to see those northwest winds increase through Thursday, probably see some gusts as high as 30 to 35 miles per hour.”

Skyler Mann, store manager of Wilmes Hardware on Hamilton Boulevard, said customers are stocking up on ice melt, shovels and a product that acts like sand, but won’t harm new concrete or sidewalks that are heavily patched.

In late-November, the City of Sioux City issued a statement advising residents who have installed sidewalks or driveways during the 2022 construction season to use plain sand as ice melt this winter. The guidance, which follows advice issued by the Iowa Concrete Paving Association, applies to sidewalks and driveways that were installed with a city project (South Rustin Street, South Fairmount Street, Stone Park Boulevard, Whispering Creek Drive, etc.).

“People are looking for alternatives to sodium chloride or magnesium chloride, which will hurt the concrete,” Mann said. “We have a product called Traction Grit, which doesn’t melt the ice, but gives you a safe barrier between you and the ice.”

Temperatures will remain in the 30s, until Thursday night, when the wind is expected to shift. Temperatures aren’t likely to rise much above 20, according to Chapman. He expects precipitation fall to end on Thursday night. He said there may be a couple very light snow showers around on Friday afternoon.

“They’re not going to amount to much of anything,” he said. “Later Thursday evening, late Thursday night will be when things are over with.”