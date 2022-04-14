Sioux City Explorers owner looks to city to upgrade 3,070 plastic seats at ballpark before new season

SIOUX CITY -- The owner of the Sioux City Explorers is sounding the alarm about the "serious and poor condition" of the main seating areas at Lewis & Clark Park, warning the city could face lawsuits from injured fans if all 3,070 plastic seats are not replaced before the new season next month.

"The seats have clearly exceeded their life expectancy and are defective as evidenced by the collapse of several seats in the past few years," Explorers owner John Roost said in a recent letter to Mayor Bob Scott and members of the City Council. "Therefore, if all the seats are not replaced for the upcoming 2022 season, we are concerned the city of Sioux City will have liability exposure."

The Journal obtained a copy of Roost's letter, dated March 24, which was a follow up to a Feb. 17 letter that Explorers President Matt Adamski sent to the city, which also detailed the team's concerns with the seats.

"I do understand there are budgetary constraints," Roost wrote. "However, as the only remaining owner of the Explorers (which have been in Sioux City for nearly 30 years) I am concerned that there has been no willingness to consider our request to have all 3,070 sets replaced for the safety of the fans."

The Journal's calls to Roost and Adamski seeking comment were not immediately returned.

The city-owned stadium at 3400 Line Dr. has been home to the independent professional baseball team since it opened in 1993. The original red and blue plastic seats were replaced one other time, City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said Thursday, though he was not sure on the year that occurred.

Mayor Bob Scott said he couldn't comment much on the matter because the Explorers have hired an attorney.

"If you look at our (Capital Improvement Project budget), there is a plan to replace some of those seats," Scott said Wednesday. "We can't get the seats. We've ordered them. We can't get them until August. My understanding is nobody can find seats. They're backed up that far."

"We're not aware of any vendor that's able to beat that lead time," Salvatore added. "I really can't comment much other than we're in the process of responding to his letter."

The city has budgeted $150,000 for seat replacement in the budget year that begins July 1. That amount will cover the cost of 820 seats, Salvatore said. It's part of a multi-year plan to replace the 3,070 plastic seats in the stadium.

"We've mutually agreed on the areas that will be replaced first," Salvatore said.

The Explorers, a member of the American Association of Professional Baseball, opens its home schedule on May 17 against the Lake Country DockHounds.

Lewis & Clark Park has a seating capacity of about 3,800. The rest of the seating is aluminum bleachers down the left and right field lights. There are no immediate plans to replace the bleachers, according to city officials.

Since 2015, the Explorers' annual lease payment of $25,000 has been earmarked for improvements to the stadium. In recent years, the city has upgraded the restrooms and the locker rooms, remodeled the front office, and installed a new infield surface. More recently, the parking lots were resurfaced in stages.

"While we do acknowledge and appreciate the improvements made by the city in recent years, I would encourage the city to contact us for purposes of discussing and developing a plan to replace all 3,070 seats," Roost said in the letter.

In the letter, the Explorers owner noted the park is also home to Morningside University's baseball team and some local high school baseball games.

